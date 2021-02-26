JENKS — Enid’s boys had three top five finishes in finishing eighth at the Class 6A state swimming championships which concluded Thursday at Jenks High School.
Kade Couchman finished fifth in the 50 free in 21.97 and teamed with Luke Denney, Dane Griffin and Jaziel Estrada to take fourth in the 200 free relay in 1:31.46 and with Denney, Griffin and Statton Mantz to finish fifth in the 400 free relay in 3:27.23.
The 200 free relay took off almost two seconds from the 1:33.38 they had in qualifying.
Couchman was seventh in the 100 butterfly in 54.44.
The 200 medley relay of Luke Rogers, Estrada, Weston Stewart and Brian Higbee were 11th with a 1:50.93, more than a second faster than their qualifying time of 1:51.95.
Rogers was 15th in the 100 breast in 1:02.56. Denney was 16th in 51.64.
Griffin, who had made the A finals, was DQed in the 200 free.
The eighth place finish was considerably better than a year ago when EHS was 23rd with 10 points.
The girls 200 free relay of Jordan Pierce, Daniella Sanchez, Gaby Mendoza-Lara and Elsa Stewart won the consolation final (ninth place) in 1:51.10. Mendoza-Lara, Kadynce Brochu, Stewart and Sanchez were 14th in the 400 free relay in 4:05.88, cutting more than a second off their qualifying time of 4:07.22.
“We had a little bit of a rough start with Dane being DQ, but it ended up being an amazing day,” said Enid coach Lyndsay Watts. “Every swimmer swam fast and had fun. It’s exactly what we were hoping for today.”
With most of the team returning and an infusion of freshmen from the Aquatic Club of Enid, Watts predicts the Plainsmen and Pacers will have a “phenomenal” year next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.