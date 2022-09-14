ENID, Okla. — Last week’s gridiron action showcased a lot of big performances by area players.
Fairview’s Jax Bernard led the way in the YellowJackets’ 60-28 win over Alva. Bernard threw for 233 yards and two scores, but didn’t stop there. Bernard also had 70 yards on the ground and two more scores.
His teammate, Blake Perez, ran for 163 yards and three scores.
OBA improved to 3-0 and broke into the top five in Class B thanks to a 60-14 win over Yale. Senior QB Bodie Boydstun completed eight of his 20 passes for 199 yards and three scores, he also ran for eight yards and another score.
On the season, Boydstun has thrown for 513 yards and eight scores in three games.
Boydstun’s teammate, Jud Cheatham, ran for 163 yards and a touchdown. Cheatham also caught three balls for 91 yards and two scores.
Cheatham has rushed for 348 yards and five scores so far this season.
Cherokee QB Kai McHenry completed six of his 14 passes for 139 yards a score. He also ran for 63 yards and another score.
Hennessey freshman QB Titan Hix had another big game in only his third varsity start. Hix completed 15 of 23 passes for 215 yards and a score. He added 94 yards and another touchdown on the ground.
On the season, Hix has thrown for 709 yards and nine scores in three games. Hix is also Hennessey’s leading rusher with 250 yards and three scores.
His top target was Seth Simunek who caught six passes for 136 yards and two scores. Simunek has caught 11 passes for 334 yards and five scores this season.
Timberlake’s Avery Wallace threw for 203 yards, completing 11 of his 12 passes in a 46-0 win over Waukomis. Wallace threw four touchdowns while rushing for 13 yards and another score.
Covington-Douglas’ Gavin Hooten had another big day, rushing for 96 yards and two scores while catching 11 passes for 85 yards and another touchdown. His contributions also extended to the defensive side of the ball. Hooten had eight tackles and a tackle for loss.
Hooten has rushed for 221 yards and a touchdown this year and has caught 323 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Pioneer’s Caden Humphries ran for 134 yards and the only score for Pioneer in a loss to Weleetka. Humphries has run for 393 yards so far this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.