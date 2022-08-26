By Enid News & Eagle
Bodie Boydstun ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more Friday to lead Oklahoma Bible Academy to a 46-0 win over Davenport to open the football season.
The game ended in the third quarter on the 45-point mercy rule.
Boydstun’s scoring passes covered 26 and 50 yards to Jakob Colby. His TD runs went for 20 and 5 yards.
Boydstun threw for 165 yards and ran for 38.
Jud Chetham, who ran for 97 yards, scored on a 3-yard run for the Trojans.
OBA’s other score came on a 1-yard run by Ian Eastin.
The Trojans rolled up 355 yards in offense, while holding Davenport to just 64.
OBA will be at home at Commitment Field next week against Southwest Covenant.
SHATTUCK 20, PIONEER 6
Shattuck held Pioneer to one score in the first game of the season in beating the Mustangs 20-6.
Pioneer’s touchdown came on a 65-yard run by Caden Humphries in the first period.
Humphries ran for 124 yards and caught five passes for another 25 yards to lead Pioneer offensively. New quarterback Rowdy Hoy threw for 68 yards and ran for 34.
The Mustangs will hit the road next week at Laverne.
FAIRVIEW 49, HOBART 2
FAIRVIEW — Jax Bernard and Austin Houk connected on three scoring plays as Fairview rolled to a 49-2 season-opening win over Hobart.
Bernard threw three of his four touchdown passes to Houk, covering 12, 7 and 75 yards. His other TD pass went for 18 yards to Reed Martens.
The Yellowjackets scored all of their points in the first half.
Fairview’s three other scores came on runs: 70 by Blake Perez, 5 by Grant Church and 8 by Jose Amama.
Fairview will be at Chisholm next week.
CLINTON 21, KINGFISHER 6
KINGFISHER — Kingfisher grabbed an early lead but couldn’t hold on and lost 21-6 to Clinton to open the football season.
Jax Sternberger threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Payton Burnham to give the Yellowjackets a 6-0 lead, but the Red Tornadoes came back with touchdowns in the first, second and third quarters to post the win.
Clinton’s defense stuffed the Kingfisher offense, holding the Yellowjackets to just 78 yards total offense.
Kingfisher will be at home again next week against Weatherford.
WATONGA 50, THOMAS 16
THOMAS — Ivan Carmona and Chris Sanders each scored three touchdowns as Watonga soared to a 50-16 win over Thomas.
Carmona scored twice on receptions and once on an interception return for the Eagles, while Sanders ran for two scores and a touchdown pass.
Trenton Cole threw three touchdown passes for Watonga, and Caydon Wiecorrek ran for two scores.
Watonga will be at home next week against Hobart.
HENNESSEY 48, ST. MARY’S 27
HENNESSEY — Titan Hix threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Hennessey to a 48-27 win over St. Mary’s.
Three of Hix’s scoring passes went to Seth Simunek and covered 52, 68 and 59 yards. Hix also had scoring strikes of 23 yards to Kevin Trillo and 78 yards to Langston Smith. Hix also scored on a 3-yard run.
In all, Hix had 534 yards total offense, 387 passing and 147 rushing.
Hennessey’s other score came on a 46-yard interception return by Jaron Hardin.
The Eagles will play at Crossings Christian next week.
CHEROKEE 56, BEAVER 6
BEAVER — Cherokee’s powerful running game proved too much for Beaver as the Chiefs opened the football season with a 56-6 win.
The Chiefs ran for 376 yards, with 10 players carrying the ball and six scoring.
Kai McHenry and Lathan Golden each scored twice, while Xander Jackson, Tony Macias, Clayton Roach and Quetin Gibson also found paydirt.
Cherokee will be at home against Dewar next week.
OKEENE 20, POND CREEK-HUNTER 14
POND CREEK — William Karbs scored his second touchdown of the game in overtime to send Okeene to a 20-14 win over Pond Creek-Hunter on Friday.
Karbs scored on a 6-yard run in the extra period to propel the Whippets. He had opened the scoring with a fumble recovery in the second quarter. He had 164 yards rushing.
Brody Jinkins also scored on a 51-yard run for Okeene.
Harrison Stapleton scored on a 39-yard run for the Panthers, and Ethan Ensminger added a 5-yard TD run.
Okeene will be at home against Waynoka next week, while Pond Creek-Hunter will at home against Deer Creek-Lamont.
GARBER 38, CANTON 28
GARBER — Garber rallied from a 22-point first-half deficit to beat Canton 38-28 to open the season.
Canton was up 28-6 at the half, but the Wolverines kept the Tigers from scoring any more points while putting up 32 of their own in the second half.
Brad Howry threw three touchdown passes for Garber and added a 24-yard scoring run to rally the Wolverines.
Mark Bishop scored twice for Garber on a 58-yard pass from Howry and a 1-yard run.
Luke Swartwood scored on a 60-yard run for Canton and threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Scott.
Garber will be at Summit Christian next week, while Canton will be at Geary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.