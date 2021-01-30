The Enid Plainsmen’s comeback bid fell short Friday night against the Midwest City Bombers (11-4) in a 75-56 loss.
The Plainsmen (3-4) were behind 61-42 going into the fourth quarter and trailed most of the game when the team finally started to find to find its groove.
Junior Taye Sullivan knocked down back-to-back three-pointers and then forced a charge on the other end of the court. That brought Enid within 9 points of the lead with 4:19 remaining in the game, but were unable to pull any closer.
“We fought our way back into the ballgame at the end and we had opportunities with the ball at that time, but we just didn’t capitalize to be able to cut into it more.” Enid head coach Curtis Foster said.
The Plainsmen found themselves behind early in the game and didn’t seem to have their normal flow according to Foster. Enid was held to just 10 points in the first quarter.
Three seniors, CJ Adams, Corey Simmons Jr. and David Garcia were all named starters in honor of senior night before the game.
Foster was unsure whether the day’s activities were the reason for his team’s slow start to begin the game.
“I don’t know if it was because of the festivities today … everything going on.” Foster said after the game. “We really just didn’t step out on the floor. We had two other guys starting but tempo wise we didn’t start like we normally do.”
Adams finished with 11 points on senior night and did a good job of creating a mismatch down low against the Bombers smaller defenders.
“CJ is a football guy who stepped into the program this year and has really given us some maturity on the floor.” Foster said, “At times I ask him to do a lot and he’s really accepted the challenge to give the younger guys a chance on the floor. I really appreciate what he does night in and night out for us.”
Sullivan led the Plainsmen in scoring with 19 points including five makes from behind the arc while coming off the bench. Cam Mathis finished with 11 points but was able to have an even bigger impact on the defensive end where he was able to turn steals into easy points.
“I think team speed-wise they were quicker.” Foster said. “Team-wise they were a little bit deeper. And so that really played into their hands and any time the game got close to where we were trying to match up with them…the quickness showed when they were able to penetrate and kick it out. I think overall it was their team quickness that really got to us.”
The Plainsmen will be looking to bounce back on Saturday when they travel to Putnam City North at 5 p.m.
Midwest City 100, Pacers 50
The Enid Pacers fell to 1-8 following a 100-50 loss to Midwest City on Friday.
The Pacers homecoming game ended in a blowout loss after being outscored 36-10 in the second quarter. The run started shortly after Enid took a 15-9 lead with 2:01 left in the first quarter.
Enid head coach Nina Gregory says her team showed flashes of what they needed to do to win the game but that they got too down on themselves when the Bombers went on a run.
“We’re a young, growing program.” Gregory said after the loss. “I think every game we’ve gotten a little better. I think what we’re working on right now is putting four quarters together. We had a great first quarter. They played so great. We had a little slump in the second … I thought they played well in the third and fourth, but you go on a 30-9 run in the second quarter and you kind of dig yourself in a hole you can’t come out of.”
The Pacers offense was able to find success early by stretching the floor with Claire Dodds, who finished the game with 11 points and three three-pointers. But Enid struggled to find anything consistent on the offensive end and Midwest City’s athleticism was a big reason why.
The Lady Bombers improved to 11-4 with the win.
“Midwest City’s a good, competitive team and they always have it.” Gregory said. “There’s a tradition at that school of being a competitive group. They’ve got a good solid group there… They’re an athletic group for sure.”
Maryangel Jibbwa scored a team-high 12 points with nine of those coming in the second half. The Lady Bombers’ Kennedy Grant scored a game-high 19 points on 6-10 shooting.
The Pacers travel Saturday to Putnam City North.
