DEL CITY — Presley Blankenship shot a 90 to lead the Enid girls at the Del City Invitational golf tournament at Trosper Park Thursday.
The Pacers were 19th with a 395. Other EHS scores were Cassidy Turnbow, 100; Ava Owen, 101; Stella Stanley, 104; and Addyson Decker, 105.
Enid JV scores were Morgan Crenshaw, 100; Danielle Jackson, 102; Avivia Stanley, 107; and Brylie Cox, 109. A double bogey was the maximum score.
“We made a lot of good shots,’’ said EHS coach David Lee. “Presley had a really good round (39 on front).’’
The Pacers will go to the Putnam City North Invitational at Lincoln Park East in Oklahoma City Wednesday.
