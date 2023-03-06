EDMOND — Presley Blankenship (114) had Enid’s low score at the Edmond North Girls Invitational Monday at OakTree. Ava Owen had a 123 while Stella Stanley and Brylie Cox both had 128s.
“Oak Tree is mean and nasty,’’ said EHS coach David Lee. “I told the girls we won’t play on a tougher course the rest of the year. I’m glad we had a chance to play on it because it will make us better.’’
The Pacers will go to the Ponca City Invitational March 21.
