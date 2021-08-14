The Plainsmen will remain in Class 6A1-1 after the approval of the Oklahoma Secondary School’s district pairings for the 2022-23 seasons.
Bixby will be making the move from 6A2 to 6A1, where it has reached the state championship game each of the seven years since the two divisions were created in 2014.
Enid has played Bixby twice all-time in 2010 and 2011. The Spartans took the first matchup 20-19, but the Plainsmen got revenge the following season in an 80-57 win.
Bixby will be in Division 1 alongside Enid, Jenks and Broken Arrow, who were in 6A1-1 last season. Moore, Norman North and Southmoore will also be competing against Enid.
Pioneer moving up to 11-man
The Mustangs will be moving up to Class A after spending the last seven seasons in the 8-man game.
In that time they went 50-35 with just two losing seasons (2014 and 2016) and have won eight or more games four times. They’re coming off a 10-4 record from last season.
Pioneer had a 1.6% increase in its ADM from last season. It’ll go from being among the largest in Class B to among the smallest in Class A. They’ll be in District 3 alongside longtime rival Watonga, Cashion, Crescent, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Christian Heritage, Hinton and Minco.
OBA joinining B-2
Oklahoma Bible Academy will play as an independent this season after making the decision to move down to Class B at the end of July.
In 2022 they’ll join Cherokee, Garber, Pond Creek-Hunter, Kremlin-Hillsdale and Ringwood in District 2. The Trojans will be middle-of-the-pack when it comes to the size of their school in B-2. Garber and Cherokee are both slightly bigger while Waukomis and Ringwood are slightly smaller.
Changes coming to B-3
Okeene will move over from B-2 to B-3 next season. They’ll join another local newcomer in Covington-Douglas, who will be moving from B-7. Canton, Seiling, Southwest Covenant and Waukomis round out the rest of the district.
