BIXBY — Parker Friedrichsen scored 30 of his game-high 46 points in the first half to lead Bixby past Enid, 80-63, in a Class 6A boys regional semifinal basketball game Friday.
The Plainsmen end the season at 11-12, an improvement over last year’s 6-17 record. Everyone who scored for the Big Blue Friday will return next season.
“I think we took a step in the right direction this year,’’ said first-year head coach Jon Reed. “We hope we can have a heck of a summer and come back tough where we can contend and win some more games next season. This is something we can build on for next year.’’
Reed, though, was disappointed in the finale.
Fredrichsen’s hot hand gave Bixby a 42-28 halftime lead which the Plainsmen could not overcome.
“We didn’t have the necessary energy to play against a player like that,’’ Reed said. “That killed us. He got hot and that was pretty much the story of the game. We can’t let guys go off like that.’’
The Plainsmen did have some high points.
Sophomore Zyire Allen scored 20 points while sophomore Jonathan Reed had 16 points, hitting four three-pointers.
“They kept us in the game,’’ said coach Reed. “We just couldn’t put anything together. We didn’t play our best basketball.’’
EHS had two others in double figures — sophomore Tre Davis, who had 12 points and junior Jaron Porter, who had 11 points.
“We played our best in the second half and we did better,’’ Reed said. “We still haven’t put together two good halves this season. We need more experience to be able to follow the game plan.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.