PIEDMONT, Okla. — Rose State, ignited by two-run homer by Harley Sturm, scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Northern Oklahoma College Enid, 7-2, in the first round of the NJCAA South District Softball Tournament Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Piedmont High School.
The Lady Jets, 24-22, will play the Seminole-Western Oklahoma loser in an elimination game at 11 a.m. Friday. It was NOC Enid’s fifth-straight loss.
“Our goal is to win one and go on from there," said NOC Enid coach Megan Hill. “We’ll go home, get treatment on our bodies and get back out there tomorrow.’’
The Lady Jets had 12 hits, including a four-for-four day by Kaycee Babek, who had an RBI single in the third, and a three-for-four day by Cam Alexander.
NOC Enid, though, left runners on in every inning and had two threats closed by double plays.
Lady Jets starter Molly Dolan had a no-hitter until giving up a lead-off single by Belen Sanchez in the fourth.
Rose State, held to two hits for five innings, broke out in the sixth with the five-run outburst.
Carly Torbett opened the inning with a double and scored on a fielder’s choice. Cat Muncy doubled in a run and a batter later scored on Sturm’s two-run homer.
“The difference was that when they had runners in scoring position, they scored and we didn’t," Hill said.
The Lady Jets scored both of their runs in the third. Alexander led off with a single and went to second when Tylie Ligons reached on an error. Jaycee Foor singled in Alexander and Babek singled in Ligons. Adi White singled to load the bases, but Anna Hester hit into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
NOC Enid left eight runners in scoring position.
Rose State scored a run in the first on two walks, a stolen base and a ground out. Emma Green reached on an error with one out in the fifth. She scored to tie the game at 2-2 after a walk to Muncy and a single by Smith.
Hill chose to replace Dolan with Ally Nance, who walked Sturm but retired Sanchez and Riley to end the threat.
Nash allowed four hits in the sixth before being replaced by Dolan after the Sturm home run.
“They got some gap shots on us,’’ Hill said. “It took Molly awhile to find the groove (three walks the first inning), and then she settled down.’’
Rose State will play the Western-Seminole winner at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
