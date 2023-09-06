ENID, Okla. — Week two features another full slate of gridiron action around the area, with compelling matchups and teams still searching for their first wins.
Canton at Sharon-Mutual
The Canton Tigers will look to keep things rolling as they take on Sharon-Mutual on Friday at 7 p.m. at Sharon-Mutual.
Canton proved to be too much for Sharon-Mutual last year, taking the 62-14 victory.
Canton will look to go to 2-1 on the year, while Sharon-Mutual will look to move to 2-0 in the new year.
Fairview at Alva
The Fairview Yellowjackets will look to make it three in a row this week when they take on the Alva Goldbugs on Friday at 7 p.m. at Alva.
Last year’s contest was all Yellowjackets, as they took home the impressive 60-28 win.
Fairview will look to go to 3-0 on the year, while Alva will look to go over .500 and make it 2-1 on the year.
Kingfisher at Chisholm
The Kingfisher Yellowjackets will look to grab their first win of the season when they take on the Chisholm Longhorns on Friday at 7 p.m. at Chisholm.
Last year, Kingfisher showed no mercy to Chisholm as it grabbed the 56-6 victory.
The Yellowjackets will look to move to 1-2 on the year, while Chisholm will look to get to 1-1 on the fresh season.
Hennessey at Hinton
The Hennessey Eagles are looking for their first win of the season as they take on the Hinton Comets on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hinton.
Hennessey got the best of Hinton in last season’s contest, taking home the 27-14 victory.
Hennessey will look to go 1-2 on the season, while Hinton will look to stay hot and go 3-0 on the year.
The Covington-Douglas Wildcats will look to keep the hot start going as they battle the Ringwood Red Devils on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ringwood.
Covington-Douglas took last year’s contest against Ringwood, winning 26-12.
The Wildcats will look to go 3-0 on Thursday, while Ringwood will look to grab their first win of the season and move to 1-2.
Cherokee at Skiatook
The Cherokee Chiefs will look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Dewar as they go up against the Shattuck Indians.
Shattuck’s offense overpowered Cherokee in last year’s battle, crushing the Chiefs’ defense and taking the 46-20 victory.
Cherokee will look to move to 2-1 on the year, while Shattuck will look to keep the strong start going and move to 2-0 on the season.
Kremlin-Hillsdale at Medford
The Kremlin-Hillsdale Broncs are looking for anything to go right in their week two matchup against the Medford Cardinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at Medford.
Medford was too much for Kremlin-Hillsdale in last year’s contest, shutting out the Broncs and taking home the 46-0 victory.
Kremlin-Hillsdale is looking to grab its first win and move to 1-2 on the year, while Medford is looking to improve to 1-1 on the year.
Geary at Okeene
The Okeene Whippets will look to continue their strong start when they take on the Geary Bison on Thursday 7 p.m. at Okeene.
Okeene got the better of Geary in last year’s contest as it squeaked by with the 26-24 victory.
The Whippets will look to improve to 3-0 on the season, while the Bison will look to get their first win and improve to 1-1 on the year.
Timberlake at Waukomis
The Timberlake Tigers will have a tough test in Week 2 when they take on the Waukomis Chiefs on Friday at 7 p.m. at Waukomis.
Timberlake blew out Waukomis in last year’s battle, shutting out the Chiefs and winning 46-0.
Timberlake will look to improve to 2-1 on the new season, while Waukomis will look to stay hot and improve to 2-0 on the season.
Watonga at Hooker
The Watonga Eagles are looking for answers in Week 2 when they take on the Hooker Bulldogs on Friday at 7 p.m. at Hooker.
Hooker fired on all cylinders in last season’s contest, proving too much for the Eagle’s defense and taking home the 50-0 victory.
Watonga will look to get its first win and improve to 1-2 on the year, while Hooker will look to improve to 2-1 on the year.
