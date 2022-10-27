After a 21-15 season, multiple Pacers were honored with postseason awards. Enid also swept the Big Seven Conference player of the year awards.
Kate Bezdicek was named Big Seven Offensive player of the Year, while Chloee Robinson was named conference Defensive Player of the year.
Bezdicek, a junior led the team with 35 RBI and hit for a .427 average, highest on the team of any players that played more than 30 games.
Bezdicek appeared in 36 of the Pacers' 38 games this season, with 47 hits and 19 doubles.
Robinson, also a junior, had 154 putouts and 26 defensive assists in 195 innings. She had a 989 fielding percentage and only two errors, playing in 37 games
At the plate, Robinson had a .424 average with 29 RBI.
Robinson was also named to the district first-team at Catcher, while Bezdicek was named to the team as a outfileder.
Mady Withey was named to the conference first-team at catcher and to the region 11team as a utility player, along with being an honorable mention on the all-district team.
The senior played in 36 games with 26 hits and pitched 86 innings with a 2.86 ERA. Withey also threw a perfect game during the season.
Camryn Patterson was named to the all-conference and all-district teams as a utility player.
Patterson played in 36 games and had 19 RBI, She also pitched 71 innings with an 8-3 record. Patterson threw a four-inning no-hitter against Putnam City.
Kinzley Lebada was named to the all-conference team as a utility player and was an honorable mention on the all-district team. Lebada played in 35 games and had a .340 average and 34 hits with 12 RBI.
Kyra Criss and Haley Hibbets were named an honorable mention for both teams. Jeslynn Stuber and Sahrena Williams both made the all-conference teams and honorable mentions.
