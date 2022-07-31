Darin Busch and Jay Betchan scored one for the veterans in winning the inaugural Wheat Capital 2-Man Quota Tournament at Meadowlake Golf Course Sunday.
The duo who had a combined age of 101, both had four birdies, scoring 79 points under the Stableford point system. That was seven-and-half points over their quota (71). They had plus 10.5 points over their quota to edge out Jon Cline and Mason Haley, who had 80 points Sunday but were one-and-a-half points over their quota Sunday and four-and-a-half points over their quota overall. The quotas are determined by the combined handicaps of both players.
“It feels good to be playing again,’’ Busch said. “I just got back into the game a few weeks ago and I’m having a good time.’’
“I’ve won the individual Wheat Capital and now I’ve won the Stableford format,’’ Betchan said. “It feels good. Maybe we can get three or more four before we’re done.’’
Busch had birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 6 and 10 in shooting a 72 on his own ball. Betchan had birdies on Nos. 1, 7, 14 and 17 in shooting a 71 on his own ball.
“Getting those birdies early set the tone for us,’’ Busch said.
“We played really good low ball,’’ Betchan said. “I didn’t play as well as I did yesterday but Darin played better. We got more points and that’s the name of the game. We stretched out our birdies and that helped a lot.’’
The two scrambled around quite a bit Betchan said, but made all of their birdie putts from the 10 to 12-foot range.
Cline had birdies on Nos. 2, 3 and 7 in shooting a 70 on his own ball.
Haley, who helped lead Enid High to the state golf tournament, shot a 72 on his own ball with birdies on Nos. 2, 15, 17 and 18. He had a birdie putt lip out on 16.
“Mason played lights out,’’ Betchan said.
“I really drove the ball decent but I couldn’t make a putt,’’ Haley said. “Everything was slipping out.’’
He was not intimidated by playing against older, more experienced players.
“Good golf is good golf,’’ he said.
Cline was upbeat about getting second.
“We did pretty good,’’ he said. “Eighty points is a good score.’’
Randy Webb and Levi Hinkle were third after having 67 points, five-and-half points above their quota for the day. They were plus a half point for the tournament.
Both players had three birdies on the day.
“We putted a lot better,’’ Webb said. “We cut down on the zeros (no points on a hole. I didn’t have any birdies yesterday (when they had 59 points) but I was putting for eight or nine today.’’
Hinkle chipped in for a bogey on No. 16.
Taber Charles and Tanner Fore were fourth with an overall score of minus two-and-a-half points.
Charles and Gore had 52 points (35 on front and 17 on back) despite Charles having to play by himself the last seven holes when Fore was called away because of business.
Fore had an eagle on No. 6. Charles had a birdie on 16.
“It worked out in the end," Charles said. "It wasn’t too shabby. I played better today than I did yesterday.’’
Rayne Roeser and Marty Lorenz won B flight in dominating fashion, 15 points over their quota for the tournament. They had 57 points Sunday, three points over their quota. Trevor Watkins and Travis Eitzen were second with five points over their quota. Roddy Terry and Craig Roberts were third with minus 5.5 points under their quota.
Rick Howard and Trey Howard won C flight with a plus 2.5 over their quota for 36 holes. They had 42 points Sunday to be 5.5 points over their quota. They were followed by Walker Syms and Chad Syms (plus one over the quota) and Garrett Birchfield and Chris Mann (minus one-half point under the quota).
Tournament director Michael League said the event was successful and plans to have at least one Stableford event per year in the future.
The tournament had been delayed by rain in the morning but things worked out well, League said.
Meadowlake and Oakwood will meet in the Enid Ryder Cup Aug. 20-21. Meadowlake will have its club championship Oct. 1-2.
