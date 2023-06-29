Complancency is not in Fairview quarterback Jax Bernard’s vocabulary.
The Yellowjacket junior quarterback and his teammates were competing in 98-degree heat and high humidity at Enid’s D. Bruce Selby Stadium Wednesday in a passing league with Enid, Hennessey and Chisholm with one thing in mind — repeating as Class A state champions.
“I feel I have the easy part today,’’ Bernard said during a break. “I don’t have to run the routes like the receivers do. The key in dealing with the heat is staying focused and keep on going when you’re tired. You got to stay focused. We weren’t bad today, but we got a lot of work to do to get ready for the season.’’
Staying focused is no problem for Bernard, who has been hearing the Yellowjackets won’t be able to repeat because of graduation losses such as All-State end-linebacker Austin Houk and running back Blake Perez, who ran for 1,922 yards and 31 touchdowns as the offensive workhorse.
Bernard was 208 of 301 passing for 3,034 yards and 39 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He ran for 380 yards on 62 carries for nine touchdowns.
“The key to last season was staying focused and taking it one game at a time,’’ he said. “You don’t worry about anything else other than being 1-0 every Friday night.’’
Even though Fairview was undefeated during last year’s 15-0 season, it’s said it’s always tougher to repeat.
“I know there is a target on our back,’’ Bernard said. “We’re going to get everyone’s best shot. I’m ready for it. It’s going to be fun. It will be more of a challenge but that’s why I’m excit ed for it.’’
Bernard, the son of Fairview head coach Robert Bernard, said pressure is good.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence because I’ve done it before,’’ he said. “A lot of people don’t think we’re going to be as good because we lost some seniors, but we’re ready to prove them wrong.’’
He was doing that Wednesday with pinpointing passing. Fairview returns leading receiver Reed Martens (68 for 965 yards) as well as Brant Strader (44 for 455 yards) and Isaiah Burris (38 for 612 yards and six TDs.).
“We’re ready to keep going and compete for another one,’’ he said. “My goals today (at passing camp) are just to stay in rhythm and take care of the ball. I’m focusing on reading the defenses and figuring out what they are going to do.’’
Bernard and Martens have a bond that started with fourth-grade football. Neither plays defense so they talk while Fairview doesn’t have the ball. While Fairview is practicing defense, the duo is working on furthering their connection.
“We’re constantly in touch,’’ Bernard said. “I feel comfortable with all these guys because we have played together since the fourth grade. Reed is just an unbelievable receiver. He has amazing hands.’’
Bernard, sounding like a coach’s son, said his legacy will be based on his won-loss record — not individual stats.
“That’s what you’re judged on,’’ he said. “The championship is the only thing that matters.’’
He has the mentality of a coach’s son, following his dad around the field ever since he can remember.
“It’s always been an advantage to have him by my side,’’ Bernard said. “He was always there to explain things if I had a question.
“I have always followed and understood the game because of this. I absolutely have a feel for the game growing up around it. It’s translated onto the field. Sometimes it can be harder being the coach’s son, but I’m grateful and glad for it.’’
His favorite player is former Oklahoma quarterback and now Philadelphia Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts, who also was a son of a high school coach. Not the most flashy — but a winner for sure.
“I just like the confidence that he plays with,’’ Bernard said. “He stays humble. I look up to him.’’
Especially his work ethic. Hurts’ after-game workouts are legendary.
“There’s videos of him squatting 600 pounds,’’ Bernard said. “You see him carrying three guys on his back into the end zone. You see all the hard work he does, paying off. He leads the team very well.’’
He takes that inspiration when he goes into the weight room.
“I max it all this week, yes sir,’’ Bernard said.
Bernard was wearing orange football shoes to match Fairview’s orange home jerseys (they were in a tank top-like jersey Wednesday).
The shoes might be ironic since Hurts’ fan Bernard’s favorite team is the Oklahoma Sooners and not the orange and black OSU Cowboys.
“I can’t wear those when I go up there (OU),’’ he said with a laugh.
Bernard said he has talked to some colleges but “nothing serious.’’
Bernard will be counted on to run more this season with the graduation of Perez. Coach Bernard said the Yellowjackets will use a running back by committee.
“I’m definitely a passer first,’’ he said, “but I’ve always been able to take it down and run it if I needed to.’’
Coach Bernard said Jax “will have to carry the load’’ running wise.
Jax Bernard excels outside the classroom, being a 4.0 student and receiving a 25 on his ACT. Fairview was the academic state champion as well.
“That helps,’’ said coach Bernard about his son’s academic prowess. “That usually transfers to the field. We have a lot of them. It definitely makes it more special if you can win that (academic state) as well.’’
Bernard kicked five field goals last season, including a 19-yarder in a 32-28 win over Gore in the title game. He was a dependable extra- point kicker.
“I have got to get better at that,’’ Bernard said. “There were some that I missed that I should have made last year.’’
Bernard won’t ever forget the feeling of a state champion.
“It was amazing,’’ he said. “We couldn’t have done it without God. Just doing it with my brothers and my dad as a coach is just unbelievable.’’
