Unbeaten Fairview found itself in an unfamiliar position last week.
The 13-0 Yellowjackets were behind for the first time this season (6-0) against Stroud last week. The Tigers pushed Fairview to the limit before falling, 27-21. The Yellowjackets’ closest game before that was a 30-6 decision over Mooreland Oct. 13.
Fairview coach Robert Bernard said last week should be a positive for his team going into Friday’s Class A semifinal with 13-0 Colcord at 7 p.m. at Harrah High School.
“We faced some things that we haven’t faced all year long,’’ Bernard said. “I thought our kids responded really well when they cut it to a three-point game (24-21). They had all the momentum, but we stayed calm and were able to make some first downs and moved the ball down the field (setting up a 24-yard Jax Bernard field goal).’’
Colcord, like Fairview, isn’t accustomed to behing behind. The Hornets are averaging 46.8 points per game while allowing only 8.2. Its closest game was over 2A Kansas, 46-33 in the season opener on Sept. 1.
The Yellowjackets are averaging 49.7 points per game and allowing only 11.9.
“It should be a great game,’’ said Colcord coach Austin Martin. “It’s the final four. You know they are good. You never know about a game like this. Sometimes when two good offenses play it ends up being a defensive battle. Sometimes when tough defenses meet, the offense pops up.’’
Hornets quarterback Gabe Winfield ran for five touchdowns and threw for another in a 48-6 shocker over No. 1-ranked Ringling last week in the quarterfinals. Winfield has thrown for 2,218 yards and 32 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He has run for 964 yards.
“We had limited him rushing-wise,’’ Martin said of Winfield. “If we had turned him loose he would have had close to 2,000 yards.’’
Leading receiver Treyden Harmon has 41 catches for 678 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Cooper Mott has rushed for 990 yards.
“I’m not sure you can really stop a player of his caliber,’’ coach Bernard said. “We must contain him as much as possible. He is very good at getting to the edge and creating something positive when things break down.’’
Jax Bernard is averaging almost 250 yards passing a game, throwing to receivers such as Reed Martens, Austin Houk, Brant Strader and Isaiah Burris. Burris had touchdown receptions of 37 and 31 yards last week while Perez had a four-yard touchdown run. Perez showed his durability by carrying the ball nine times in the 11-play drive to set up the insurance field goal.
“We have a great group of wide receivers,’’ said coach Bernard. “They have played well all year. We have four guys with at least 34 receptions this year. The way we spread the ball around it sure makes it hard to defend.’’
Jax Bernard has kicked three field goals in the playoffs.
Robert Bernard has savored this season coaching his son.
“Anytime you are playing in the semifinals, it is a special time and a special season,’’ he said. “Having Jax as my quarterback in this game is just like any other game. Each of them are special because he is getting to play a game that he loves and I am coaching a game that I love. It is definitely a special time and will be a great memory to look back on one of these days.’’
Coach Bernard said practices have been good this week. His team is focused.
“I think the hardest part is waiting for Friday to get here,’’ he said.
The Hornets, coach Bernard said, are well-coached and very physical. He feels both teams match up with each other well.
“The key to the game is simple,’’ he said. “We have to be sound in all aspects of the game. We have to match their physicality and take care of the football. It is the type of game where one possession means everything.’’
Martin said his team is healthy and confident.
“We will take what they give us,” he said. “We will have to some points. We have to play hard and fly around to the ball on defense. We have to win the battle up front and limit turnovers. It comes down to whoever blocks and tackles the best.’’
The winner advances to the championship game against the Hominy-Gore winner at the University of Central Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Dec. 10.
Fairview is in the semifinals for the first time since 2018. The Yellowjackets last won state in 1999. The two teams haven’t met in the playoffs in recent years.
The game can be heard on KXLS (95.7 FM).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.