LSU-Eunice picked up its second run-rule victory in its second game of the Division II Junior College World Series, with an 11-2 win over Kellogg Community College in seven innings.
The Bengals (48-6) came into the tournament with the pressure of being selected as the top seed, but with two run-rule victories in two games, the Bengals have continued to look like a championship contender.
On Sunday, LSU-Eunice held a 2-1 lead over Phoenix for most of the game, before reeling off seven runs in the six and seventh innings to win the game in seven innings. On Monday, the Bengals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning, and made their opponent play catch-up for the rest of the game.
Peyton LeJuene ended the game on a three-RBI triple with the bases loaded, his second triple of the day.
LSU-Eunice head coach Jeff Willis said the team is excited to have won their two games by such a wide margin, but will gladly take any win it can get.
“The goal is to come out one run above the other team on the scoreboard, and we’ve been able to do it the last couple of days,” he said.
Beau Kirsch scored the first two runs of the game on a single to centerfield. He was followed by Bryce LaRocca, who drove him in as well with another line drive to centerfield.
The Bruins got their first run in the top of the third when Tate Peterson scored Justin Ratliff on a ground ball to the second baseman, bringing the score to 3-1. The Bengals came up with a big double-play on the next at-bat to end the inning, and LSU-Eunice’s Ayden Makarus blasted a solo home-run to right field in the bottom of the third to bring the lead back up to three.
LSU-Eunice’s Luke McGibboney pitched six innings and allowed two runs. He struck out four batters and walked one. McGibboney found himself in a jam in the top of the seventh after hitting a batter and giving up two singles to load the bases.
Austin Andrishok came in to the game and forced the Bruins into a double play that scored a run, but kept them from cutting further into the seven run deficit.
“Luke McGibboney had really good stuff,” Willis said. “He got in a little trouble … Andrishok comes in and gets that really big double-play ball that really got us out of the jam, because that could’ve turned on us really, really quick. He made a good pitch and we made the play behind him.”
The Bengals managed 10 hits and 11 runs in the games, and the Bruins made four errors in the game. Kellogg finished with four hits and two runs, while the Bengals had two errors. Aside from the first inning, the Bengals ended every inning with runners on base and had runners on second and third in the fifth and sixth.
Willis said that his team aims to put up double-digit runs and double-digit hits ever game, and said he thought that the team could’ve put up more runs than it did.
“We could’ve had a bigger ending than we did, and we struck out twice in a row. We’ve got to do better there, but I’m happy for our guys, and happy they were able to get on top.” he said.
LaJuene was three-of-five at the plate with three RBI in the game. LaRocco was two-for-two with a double and Kirsch was two-for-four with an RBI-single.
“He had some good at-bats,” Willis said. “Each day you never know who it’s gonna be. We’ve got a lot of them that can go out there and do some things, and I’m just proud of our guys.”
“Our guys have worked extremely hard this year, just like every team out here, our guys deserve to win, their guys probably deserved to win, and at this time of the year it’s who gets hot at the right time. We’ve won two games of a long tournament, so there’s a lot of baseball left to play.”
The Bengals will wait to see who their opponent is for their next game on Wednesday at 7 p.m. They’ll play the winner of Kellogg and either Phoenix or Madison. The game between Phoenix and Madison scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. was postponed for Tuesday, as was Lincoln Land’s matchup with Kirkwood at 10 a.m.
Both games will be played at the same time on Tuesday.
Monday’s Games
Kirkwood vs Lincoln Land, ppd
Madison vs Phoenix, ppd
LSU-Eunice 11, Kellogg 2
Western 7, Patrick Henry 5
Tuesday’s Games
10 a.m. – Lincoln Land vs Kirkwood
1 p.m. – Madison vs Phoenix
3:30 p.m. – Western/Patrick Henry vs Madison/Phoenix
