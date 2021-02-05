Seminole State held on late to hand the Northern Oklahoma College Enid Lady Jets their second straight loss, 64-61 at the Mabee Center on Thursday night.
The loss dropped the Lady Jets to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in conference.
The Belles raised their record to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in conference.
Hollie Wood missed a three-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime. Seminole used an 18-14 fourth quarter spurt to overcome a 47-46 disadvantage after three periods.
“It just didn’t go in,’’ said Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings about the last shot. “They did a good job defending our screens. Holli did a good job of just getting a good shot off.’’
Kristen Readel had a season-high 19 points to lead the Lady Jets. She was followed by Lauren Wade with 13 and Madelyn Hankins with 11. Kryslyn Jones led the Belles with 17.
The game was tight for the entire 40 minutes. The Lady Jets led 17-16 after the first period with Seminole having a one-point lead at halftime (30-29).
“We just went back and forth,’’ Jennings said.
Jennings said the game was similar to a 91-84 loss at Eastern Oklahoma on Monday.
“The girls played really hard again,’’ Jennings said. “We missed a lot of shots down low and we gave up too many offensive rebounds. We took a couple of bad shots and had some turnovers. They were able to get too many easy buckets. We just have to make more sure of shot selection and taking care of the basketball.’’
Jennings, though, is patient in this COVID-19 season which has certainly thrown off the schedule timeline.
“You have to be flexible and adaptable and not take anything for granted when you do get to play,’’ she said. “I told the girls all of these things we can fix and get better at. You hate to lose early in the season, but the positive is these are things we can fix and get better at.’’
Readel, a freshman from Yukon, had her best game of the season, Jennings said.
“Kristen plays with so much tenacity,’’ Jennings said. “She is not afraid to be physical or take the big shots. She has really been impressive as a freshman. We still need a little more depth, but as I have said many times anybody can give us a big game on a given night.’’
The Lady Jets travel to rival NOC Tonkawa on Monday. The Lady Mavericks are coming off a win over Northeastern A&M.
It’s going to be another tough game,’’ Jennings said.
The men’s game was not played Thursday night as Seminole State was in quarantine.
The teams are scheduled to play at Seminole March 8.
