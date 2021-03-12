YUKON — Alva’s boys’ Cinderella season ended in a 42-32 loss to No. 6-ranked Beggs, 42-32 in the first round of the Class 3A state basketball tournament Thursday at Yukon High School.
The Goldbugs, 6-16 last season, ended the season at 18-11, having won nine of their last 11 games, including a 53-51 win over Metro Christian Friday in which Alva overcame a 25-5 disadvantage in the second quarter.
“It’s been a great season,” said Alva coach Shane Feely. “The kids bought into what we were doing. They played hard every night … their hearts were broken after the game, but they are really committed for next year. We were pretty close.”
Beggs (18-2) will play Community Christian, a 53-32 winner over Eufaula, at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at the State Fair Arena.
The Goldbugs had cut the lead to two with about six minutes left in the game, but Beggs answered with a three to go up by five and Alva couldn’t get any closer.
“The game was a lot closer than the score indicated,” Feely said. “They were able to push it out to 10 with some late free throws.”
Beggs hit six of seven free throws in the fourth period. Daniels was five of six.
Alva led 14-12 after the first period before Beggs used a 10-5 second quarter spurt to go up by three (22-19) at halftime. It led 28-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma State signee Kendal Davis, the Tulsa World Player of the Year, was the difference-maker for the winners. Davis had 16 points.
“He took the game over,” Feely said. “He either scored or distributed the ball. He was able to do whatever they needed.”
Austin Reed led the Goldbugs with eight points. Braden Hofen had a solid game rebounding. He had seven points.
“We all played pretty well,’” Feely said. “We just didn’t score enough.”
The 42 points were the fewest Beggs had scored in a game this season. The previous low was 50 points in a 73-50 loss to Tulsa Memorial in the Festival of Champions on Dec. 28.
“Defense is what has carried us all year,” Feely said. “We were able to create a lot of turnovers. The boys played so hard.”
The good news is Alva will be returning its entire team next season.
“My kids will come back stronger next season for sure,” Feely said.
