March Madness begins this week, NFL free agency heats up, and MLB deals continue to be worked and negotiated.
Lower-seeded teams to watch in NCAA tournament
The NCAA tournament produces upsets each year. It’s one of the most exciting parts of March Madness, and this year shouldn’t be a departure.
No.14 Longwood (26-7) faces No. 3 Tennessee (26-7) in the first round (Thurs., 1:45 p.m.). The Lancers, Big South champs, are in the tournament for the first time and play an exciting brand of ball, shooting a lot of threes and playing good defense.
No. 16 Norfolk State (24-6) faces No. 1 Baylor (26-6) in the first round (Thurs., 1 p.m.). The top-seeded Baylor Bears got knocked out early in the Big 12 tournament, but Norfolk State steamrolled through the MEAC. Led by MEAC Player of the Year Joe Bryant and coach Robert Jones, the Spartans are fundamentally sound and have been here before. Keep an eye out for Norfolk State and behold the green and gold.
No. 13 South Dakota State (30-4) faces No. 4 Providence (Thurs., 11:40 a.m.). The Jackrabbits haven’t lost since Dec. 20 and are one of the hottest teams in the country, scoring 87 points per game but are 0-5 in the NCAA tournament. Providence is coming off a big loss to Creighton in the Big East semifinals.
No. 11 Virginia Tech (23-12) takes on No. 6 Texas (21-11) in the first round (Fri., 3:30 p.m.). The Hokies are ACC champs for the first time and are fired up to be in the dance. Hunter Cattoor is dangerous for Mike Young’s Hokies, fresh off an upset of Duke. The Hokies are my pick to win it all and bring the first major national championship to Blacksburg.
Razor Ramon passes
Professional wrestling lost a legend on Monday, when Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, passed away after complications from hip surgery. Hall was an icon in the squared circle, from his Wrestlemania 10 ladder match with Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental Title, to changing the business when he, Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan invaded WCW and formed the New World Order.
His WWE character, Razor Ramon, was a “Scarface”-based gimmick that instantly caught the attention of crowds and became a fan favorite. Hall is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, once as Razor Ramon, and as a part of the NWO.
F1 goes green this weekend
After one of the most exciting seasons ever in 2021, Formula One goes green Sunday in Bahrain. Seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton is looking for No. 8, while 2021 champion Max Verstappen is looking to repeat. Haas F1, the only American-owned team on the grid recently replaced Nikita Mazepin, son of Russian oligarch and team supporter Dmitry Mazepin with former driver Kevin Magnussen after deciding to part ways with the Mazepin’s. If you would like to get up to speed, Netflix’s popular “Drive to Survive’’ documentary released its fourth season last weekend, highlighting the 2021 season. New car regulations could also shake up the field. My money’s on Verstappen repeating. The Bahrain Grand Prix goes green on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on ESPN.
