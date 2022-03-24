The NCAA tournament is in its second week, Formula One is underway, a former Sooner was betrayed by his team, and the best first practice ever.
Baker betrayed
The Browns ineptitude is showing again and it’s not a good look, unless you are the rest of the league.
The Browns, a quarterback-starved franchise for over 20 years, have a proven winner by Browns standards in Baker Mayfield. The four-year vet has a 92-56 TD-INT ratio over his career, all with the Browns after being picked 1st overall in the 2018 draft. Mayfield has been the best Browns quarterback since their return to the NFL, beating out such luminaries as Brandon Weeden, Brady Quinn and Tim Couch.
How is Baker repaid? By the Browns trading for Deshaun Watson, a quarterback that hasn’t played since 2020 after 22 women came forward with sexual assault accusations and who also hasn’t been completely cleared by the NFL to play next year.
Now, Baker wants a trade, and you have a QB who might not be able to play in 2022. The best part? The Browns traded their next three first-round picks plus three others.
If you wanted a new QB that bad, you could have just selected Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis or Matt Corral in next month’s draft
Lower seeds to watch in the Sweet Sixteen
The Sweet Sixteen is this weekend. There are three top seeds left: Kansas, Arizona, and Gonzaga, but the story of the tournament is 15-seed St. Peter’s, who find themselves in the Sweet Sixteen for the first time ever.
Outside of the top seeds, there are some lower seeds to watch.
Miami (Fla.): the Hurricanes beat USC and Auburn to get to the Sweet Sixteen and play Iowa State on Friday.
Michigan: The Wolverines had a rough end to the season, with coach Juwan Howard benched for five games after punching a Wisconsin assistant. In Michigan’s wins over Tennessee and Colorado State, the maize and blue were the lower seed and now they have Villanova on Thursday.
Riley’s first USC practice is ‘greatest practice ever on a college campus’
Lincoln Riley held his first spring practice at USC, drawing praise from some, including those close to Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd, who says his sources called it the “greatest practice ever on a college campus.”
Pump the brakes. There are some things to be addressed, like the defense and getting things at USC adjusted. Riley, who never won a national title at Oklahoma, hopes to bring one back to USC, but the road there will be long.
Riley won more than 10 games in four of his five seasons at Oklahoma, but couldn’t win the big bowls, going 1-4 in New Year’s Six bowl games. The way Riley left Oklahoma could have put a bad taste in a lot of mouths. If he doesn’t win immediately at USC, that bad taste could linger, especially in recruiting.
Champs go boom in F1
The new Formula One season didn’t start well for defending champion Max Verstappen or his Red Bull racing team. Both Verstappen and Sergio Perez had their days ended early with parts issues causing DNFs.
On the other side, Verstappen’s rival in the 2021 championship and seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton lucked into a podium finish after both Red Bulls retired at the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Hamilton, George Russell and their Mercedes team were well off the pace and has issues adjusting to the new 2022 car regulations, issues that might not be fixed soon as the series turns to the Saudi Grand Prix on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
The same can be said for teams using the Mercedes engines. McLaren, Williams and Aston Martin all struggled, occupying the back half of the field.
After a turbulent offseason, Haas F1, the only American-owned team on the grid, got its first points since 2019 when Kevin Magnussen scored, finishing fifth after replacing Nikita Mazepin, who was taken out of his seat when Haas decided to terminate their sponsorship deal with Uralkali, a Russian company owned by Dmitry Mazepin, who has close ties to Vladimir Putin.
