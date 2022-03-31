Final Four storylines
Duke, North Carolina, Villanova and Kansas are the four teams left, vying for a national championship.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is in his final season and faces archrival North Carolina, and first-year coach Hubert Davis in one game. Bill Self leads Kansas against Villanova coach Jay Wright.
For Duke, names to watch are Mark Williams, Paolo Banchero and Trevor Keels. I covered Williams in high school, prior to his move to IMG Academy. Williams is an outstanding player who is capable of doing everything on the floor. Across the court, UNC has Brady Manek, Armando Bacot and Leaky Black, among others.
Kansas has David McCormack, Ochai Agbaji, Remy Martin and a host of others ready to go up against a very experienced Villanova squad.
Of the four teams, Villanova is the last to win a title, defeating Michigan in 2019.
Finnish college football
It may not be college football season here in America, but across the pond in Finland, they are in the midst of an exciting season. Teams can be relegated or promoted based on where they finish
Fininsh college football, much like American, is divided into leagues, of which there are five. The top tier is the Vaahteraliiga, consisting of the top six to eight teams. The top game for this league is the Vaahteramalja, aka the Maple Bowl. The second league, known as the 1st division, consists of six teams; their top bowl is the Spagettimalja, aka the Spaghetti Bowl. The 2nd division consists of eight teams; their top game is the Rautamalja, aka the Iron Bowl. The Finnish 11-man league is the 3rd division. These teams play for the Tinamalja, aka the Tin Bowl.
Games are available to watch on YouTube for those who need some offseason football. While you might not see a lot of players who are NFL-bound, it’s a fun watch if you can find it.
There is also seven-man college football, often played inside on a gym floor.
WrestleMania 38 this weekend
The annual sports-entertainment spectacle that is WrestleMania is this weekend, but don’t call it pro wrestling. That’s a phrase WWE’s Vince McMahon doesn’t want associated with the organization, so much so that he forbids his “independent contractors” from using the term on TV, preferring to call them “WWE superstars.”
While the days of Stone Cold Steven Austin are gone, he is expected to make an appearance in a segment with Kevin Owens, a wrestler that uses his finishing move.
Other highlights over the two-night spectacle in Texas include Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a title vs. title match. Cody Rhodes, son of “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes and co-founder of All Elite Wrestling, is expected to make his return to the WWE at WrestleMania, most likely in a match against Seth Rollins. Many matches on the card are TBD, leaving fans to wonder if it is really worth it this year.
