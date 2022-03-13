The Enid News & Eagle has named Reese Becker as sports editor. Becker began the new role on March 7.
Becker is a seven-year veteran sports writer from Norfolk, Va. Becker started covering asphalt Late Model racing in the Mid-Atlantic in 2015 and transitioned to high school and college sports in 2018. Becker’s first college football assignment was his alma mater Old Dominion University’s upset of then-13th-ranked Virginia Tech in 2018.
“We are glad to have Reese join our team,” said Cindy Allen, Enid News & Eagle publisher. “He has a lot of ideas about covering our local schools and providing interesting sports stories for our readers.”
Becker has covered college football bowl games, Virginia state championships and the NCAA basketball tournament. In 2022, he won the third place in the Football Writers Association of America best writing contest for a column on Liberty University for FifthQuarter.net alongside writers ESPN, Yahoo Sports and The Athletic.
Becker has appeared on ESPN radio talking about Old Dominion and high school sports. Becker also has a passion for recruiting and helping high school kids get to the next level.
Outside of sports, Becker rolls sushi, enjoys cooking and watching sports, collecting Pokémon, building Lego sets, wearing gold chains and shopping at thrift stores.
Becker can be reached at rbecker@enidnews.com and on Twitter at @ReeseBecker
