Oklahoma Bible Academy’s Faith Beagley is setting some high goals for Saturday’s Class A state track meet at Cherokee.
• Gold medals in the 400 and 1,600 relays where the Lady Trojan quartet of Beagley, Zoey Holmes, Cooper Cayot and Clara Caldwell are seeded No. 1 with times of 52.2 and 4:19.50 respectively. The quartet is shooting to go under 52 in the 400 and under 4:20 in the 1,600.
• Placing in the top three in both the 100 (where is seeded fourth, 13.51) and the 400 (where she is seeded second at 1:01.39. She wants to go under a minute in the 400 and under 13 in the 100.
Beagley, though, most of all is just appreciative of being able to compete after COVID-19 wiped the spring track season.
“I’m really excited,’’ she said. “It was sad not getting to compete last year, We were going to have a really good relay. One of our best runners was a senior and she graduated so I was a little nervous coming into this year, but it’s really been fun.”
“I’m just aiming for a good time and knowing that I will do my best. I’m excited, but this being my last year kind of makes it sad.’’
Beagley’s legacy will be that of a winner. She was the starting setter on volleyball teams that reached the state finals as a junior and the semifinals as a senior.
“She has gone to practice every day and works hard,’’ said OBA coach Alan Ford. “It’s not an accident that she’’s been as successful as she’s been. She has had her best times in the 100 and 400 meters this year and that’s a testament to work ethic.’’
She is motivated by having “good teammates that push me.’’
“Wanting to go win is the best part of athletics,’’ Beagley said. “All of us are involved in other sports and that really helps.’’
Watch an OBA practice and one can tell the track team is Beagley’s.
“She obviously loves being out here with her friends,’’ Ford said. “They push her, but one of the reasons she has done so well is that she is a really good motivator. She is quiet, but motivating others definitely fits her personality to lead.’’
Beagley has seen OBA go from having only three members as a freshman to being a state contender.
“It’s been so much fun to have some really good relays,’’ she said. “I’ve never got to experience that before. I’m really excited to run with the girls on my team.’’
Beagley credits her success to Ford, who has coached her since the eighth grade.
“He really works us hard,’’ Beagley said. “He helps all of us, I really enjoy having him as a coach. He has taught me to be a leader and motivates and encourages me to be my best.’’
Ford’s motivating speeches this week have been to not be satisfied with what they’ve done so far.
“That’s one thing that motivates me,’’ she said. “I don’t have anything else left to hold back for.’’
She admits there is the pressure of high experiences, her volleyball history helps her there.
“It definitely helped me learning how to work under pressure and being able to perform well,’’ Beagley said. “Volleyball can get intense. Track really teaches you how to cope as an individual as well as a team when there is a lot of pressure on yourself.’’
The quartet has spent the spring getting their handoffs down.
“If your handoffs are perfect, your times are definitely going to drop and that’s what we have done,’’ Beagley said. “It definitely took a lot of time to figure out what we needed to do to make that happen and what steps we needed to take.’’
While volleyball is her favorite sport, relays have made track memorable for her.
“You definitely get closer to your teammates in track,’’ Beagley said.
The 100 and 400 present different challenges. The shorter race is all about the start and going full speed. The 400 offers strategy.
“I have had to learn to sit back a little more,’’ Beagley said. “It’s definitely one of the toughest races you have to deal with, but I have adapted how to run it.’’
Being a setter in volleyball proved to be good cross-training for track.
“Whenever I was playing setter, I learned how to get to the ball and that helped me with my sprints,’’ Beagley said. “There’s definitely a lot of intensity there.’’
Beagley will be finished with competitive athletics after the meet. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University where she will study recreational therapy. She became interested in it after shadowing an occupational therapist in Kingfisher.
“I’m going to miss it, but I’m also excited about the future,’’ Beagley said.
Because of COVID restrictions, the meet will be a one-day affair instead of the usual two. Beagley, though, did compete in a one-day state meet as a sophomore. The first day had been rained out.
She is happy to be competing in nearby Cherokee instead of spending two-hours or more on a bus as the Trojans did last week when they went to a regional in Alex.
“I ran on that track earlier and I liked it,’’ Beagley said. “You don’t have to get up as early.’’
Other Lady Trojans competing will be Cayot and Holmes, 200; Kate Janzen, pole vault and Cayot, long jump.
Jett Cheatham is seeded No. 1 in the boys 100 while Matthew Smith is seeded third in the 1,600 and ninth in the 800. Creighton Hofen and Eli Lichty are seeded ninth in the 300 hurdles and 3,200 respectively.
Cheatham will team with Jud Cheatham, David Dupire and Ethan Easton in the 400 relay, which is seeded ninth. Smith will run with Nick Hawk, Brendon Tubbs and Hofen in the 3,200 relay, which is seeded fifth.
“You wish it was a two-day meet because a lot of our kids could be running six or seven races in a day,’’ Ford said. “That’s a lot, but we’re just grateful to have a track season.’’
