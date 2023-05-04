NOC Enid baseball

NOC ENID 12, CARL ALBERT 2

NOC Enid 400 314 — 12 14 1

Carl Albert 000 110 — 2 4 0

WP —Cline, 4 1/3 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts. LP —Landgraf. NOC Enid — Gutierrez, run scored, RBI; Casey, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, RBI, double; Harris, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; Bock, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Yoder, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Poppen, RBI; Chapman, 3-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI; Goeke, 3-for-3, run scored, RBI. Carl Albert — Curtis, triple

NOC ENID 15, CARL ALBERT 9 (suspended in 8th)

NOC Enid 220 010 46 — 15 16 0

Carl Albert 140 040 0x — 9 12 1

NOC Enid – Gutierrez, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, 2 home runs; Casey, 2-for-6, 2 runs scored, triple; Harris, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored; Bock, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Yoder, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Chapman, 1-for-3, run scored, 4 RBI, double; White, run scored; Goeke, 3-for-5, 2 runs scored, 4 RBI, double; Tracy, 1-for-5, 2 RBI. Carl Albert – Migi, double; Sagely, 2 doubles; Curtis, 2 triples, 5 RBI

Class 2A Regional

At Oktaha

OKTAHA 16, WATONGA 0

Watonga 000 00 — 0 2 3

Oktaha 41(11) 0x — 16 12 0

WP — K. Christian, 5 innings, 2 H, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — N. Walker.Watonga — Cole, 2-for-2. Oktaha — M. Edwards, double; K. Christian, double; Allen, double; Ledford, double; K. Christian, home run, 4 RBI; D. Ledford, home run, 5 RBI

Class 2A Regional

At Amber-Pocasset

Fairview vs. Latta, ppd., 6;30 p.m. Friday

All-Skeltur Conference team

Player of Year — Ty Parker, Pioneer

Coach of Year — Elliott Alberson, Drummond

By team

Cimarron — Dalton Pettus

Covington-Douglas — Ford Smith, Cooper Sherman, Camden Thayer

Dover — Damion Turner

Drummond — Gage Salinas, Austin Longpine, Kelton Arnold, Caden Ehardt

Garber — Jace Shipley, Carson Schovanec, Trenton Hoopes

Pioneer — Brayden Drewke, Brock Weber, Jaycob Munholland, Branson Doyle

Pond Creek-Hunter — Zander Cambron, Kaden Craig, Cole Mitchell

Waukomis — Tyler Vanover, Dallas Ives, Kino Richards

Honorable motion — Drake Daugherty, Covington-Douglas; Justin Skinner, Drummond; Carson Bishop, Garber; Steven Lamb, Cimarron; Blayne Tefft, Pond Creek-Hunter; Gehrig Myrick, Pond Creek-Hunter; Drake Dotson, Pioneer

Class A State Tournament

At Edmond North

Thursday — first round games rained out

Saturday’s games — 11 a.m., Rattan vs. Caddo; 1:30, Wright City vs. Dewar; 4, Sterling vs. Tushka; 6:30, Laverne vs. Canute

Class B State

At Edmond Santa Fe

Thursday — First round games rained out

Saturday — 1:30, Roff vs. Kiowa; 11 a.m., Moss vs. Calumet; 4, Tupelo vs. Crowder; 6:30, Vici vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton

