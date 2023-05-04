NOC Enid baseball
NOC ENID 12, CARL ALBERT 2
NOC Enid 400 314 — 12 14 1
Carl Albert 000 110 — 2 4 0
WP —Cline, 4 1/3 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts. LP —Landgraf. NOC Enid — Gutierrez, run scored, RBI; Casey, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, RBI, double; Harris, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; Bock, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Yoder, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Poppen, RBI; Chapman, 3-for-3, run scored, 2 RBI; Goeke, 3-for-3, run scored, RBI. Carl Albert — Curtis, triple
NOC ENID 15, CARL ALBERT 9 (suspended in 8th)
NOC Enid 220 010 46 — 15 16 0
Carl Albert 140 040 0x — 9 12 1
NOC Enid – Gutierrez, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, 2 home runs; Casey, 2-for-6, 2 runs scored, triple; Harris, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored; Bock, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Yoder, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Chapman, 1-for-3, run scored, 4 RBI, double; White, run scored; Goeke, 3-for-5, 2 runs scored, 4 RBI, double; Tracy, 1-for-5, 2 RBI. Carl Albert – Migi, double; Sagely, 2 doubles; Curtis, 2 triples, 5 RBI
Class 2A Regional
At Oktaha
OKTAHA 16, WATONGA 0
Watonga 000 00 — 0 2 3
Oktaha 41(11) 0x — 16 12 0
WP — K. Christian, 5 innings, 2 H, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — N. Walker.Watonga — Cole, 2-for-2. Oktaha — M. Edwards, double; K. Christian, double; Allen, double; Ledford, double; K. Christian, home run, 4 RBI; D. Ledford, home run, 5 RBI
Class 2A Regional
At Amber-Pocasset
Fairview vs. Latta, ppd., 6;30 p.m. Friday
All-Skeltur Conference team
Player of Year — Ty Parker, Pioneer
Coach of Year — Elliott Alberson, Drummond
By team
Cimarron — Dalton Pettus
Covington-Douglas — Ford Smith, Cooper Sherman, Camden Thayer
Dover — Damion Turner
Drummond — Gage Salinas, Austin Longpine, Kelton Arnold, Caden Ehardt
Garber — Jace Shipley, Carson Schovanec, Trenton Hoopes
Pioneer — Brayden Drewke, Brock Weber, Jaycob Munholland, Branson Doyle
Pond Creek-Hunter — Zander Cambron, Kaden Craig, Cole Mitchell
Waukomis — Tyler Vanover, Dallas Ives, Kino Richards
Honorable motion — Drake Daugherty, Covington-Douglas; Justin Skinner, Drummond; Carson Bishop, Garber; Steven Lamb, Cimarron; Blayne Tefft, Pond Creek-Hunter; Gehrig Myrick, Pond Creek-Hunter; Drake Dotson, Pioneer
Class A State Tournament
At Edmond North
Thursday — first round games rained out
Saturday’s games — 11 a.m., Rattan vs. Caddo; 1:30, Wright City vs. Dewar; 4, Sterling vs. Tushka; 6:30, Laverne vs. Canute
Class B State
At Edmond Santa Fe
Thursday — First round games rained out
Saturday — 1:30, Roff vs. Kiowa; 11 a.m., Moss vs. Calumet; 4, Tupelo vs. Crowder; 6:30, Vici vs. Fort Cobb-Broxton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.