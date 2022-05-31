Madison College’s Eli Hoyt was on top of the world in his senior year of high school. Hoyt, a pitcher, had committed to play Division I baseball at Hawaii.
And then he wasn’t.
A severe leg injury during the high school football season derailed all his plans.
Hoyt tore two ligaments in his knee, his hamstring, IT and popliteus tendon.
“Previously, I was playing fall ball with the baseball team,” Hoyt said. “I decided to come back for the end of the football season and played the last few games. I just wanted to have fun my senior season but it ended up with me laying in a hospital bed.”
The injury caused months of rehab for Hoyt and for him to take a delay in going to Hawaii and is a day he will never forget, Nov. 5, 2020.
“I ended up taking a delayed national letter of intent, which set me up for this great opportunity,” Hoyt said. “I dealt with some hardships through injury and faced a lot of adversity. I’m happy to be here and competing with my teammates.”
The injury required two surgeries but Hoyt is thankful for the experience. Hoyt was on crutches for four and a half months.
“Immediately after the injury I had to think what am I going to do?’ Hoyt said. “There were a lot of thoughts going through my head at the time but ultimately I knew the road ahead of me would make me a better person and a better baseball player.”
Now, after a year of junior college ball, Hoyt is ready to finally go to Hawaii.
“Initially the conversation with Hawaii was don’t worry, we will take care of you,” Hoyt said. “It evolved into something different with the amount of players they had returning and me getting the short end of the stick, which is completely understandable from their point of view.”
He had a hardship, went the JuCo route and is now going to play Division I ball.
“I’ve learned so much at Madison, I don’t even know where to begin,” said Hoyt. “My teammates and coaches have helped me tremendously. The supporting staff and physical trainers. It has been fantastic and is a combination of hard work on their end and on my end to get me where I’m at.
“Madison has been a blessing in disguise,” Hoyt added.
Now, Hoyt is pursuing a national championship with Madison. The WolfPack made the final four of the NJCAA Division II Baseball World Series after being the No. 2 seed.
Hoyt came into Enid with a 1.34 ERA in nine games and is among the nation’s leaders in ERA. Hoyt averages 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
