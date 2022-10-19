Barton (Kan.) County wasn’t bothered by the dip in temperatures at the Ranger Invitational golf tournament the past two days at Meadowlake Golf Course.
The Cougars swept the women’s and men’s team titles as well as having the individual women’s champion (Yu Wei Chiang 77-78-155) and the men’s runner-up (Ethan Bonnett, who lost in a playoff to Southeastern Oklahoma’s Justice Hartman after both had 36-hole scores of 143 and third-place finisher (Axel Bolander 71-74-145).
Barton beat out host Northwestern Oklahoma State by 41 shots for the women’s title (648-689) and Southeastern by six shots (583-589) for the men’s crown.
“It’s just getting prepared,’’ said Cougar coach Doug Kaiser about the double wins. “We just wanted to play golf — cold weather or not.’’
Chiang beat out teammate Saya Schweitzer (85-76) by six shots for the individual title. NWOSU’s Samantha Friday was third at 164 after shooting a 77 Tuesday— 10 shots better than her 87 Monday.
Chiang had birdies on Nos.13 and 16.
“I’m so happy because this is our last tournament of the fall,’’ Chiang said. “It was a challenge because I wasn’t feeling my swing, but that was pretty good for me because I had to do my mental mindset. Everyone gave me a lot of encouragement.’’
Friday had three birdies — Nos. 1, 6 and 10. She was followed by Alexis Webb (88-84-172), Angela Egger (90-84-174) and Madison Masch (92-87-179).
“It feels great,’’ said Rangers coach Dan Campbell about the second-place finish. “I’m proud of my girls for putting together some good rounds of golf.’’
Hartman bounced back from a bogey on No. 18 which dropped him into a tie with Bonnett. Bonnett was leading until he bogeyed the 15th and double bogeyed the 16th.
Hartman hit his tee shot in the rough to the left but hit his approach shot within six to eight feet of the hole on the playoff hole (No. 3). He sank the birdie putt.
Bonnett hit his tee shot right down the middle but missed a 20-foot-plus putt for his birdie.
“I got a little lucky,’’ Hartman said. “I got a good roll. I knew I had to step up and hit a ball.”
Hartman had a two over par 73 for the day with two birdies and four bogeys.
“It’s great to finally get a win,’’ he said. “I felt like I played really well.’’
Bonnett said he would like to have the 16th hole over. He shot a 74 Tuesday with two birdies, three bogeys and the double bogey.
“It’s not too bad,’’ he said about his second-place finish. “This was the best that I have played this semester. I’m not going to lie to you. I was nervous for the playoff but my playing partner (Hartman) played really well.’’
The Ranger men finished fifth at 614 (312-302). Keenan Hofstad had the team’s medalist at 151 (75-76), followed by Ryder Heuston (80-73-153), Logan Johnson (79-74-153), Cade Seymour (78-80-158) and Zac Caldwell (82-79-161). Max Garza, playing for the NWOSU B team, matched Hofstad’s 36-hole score after shooting a two-over par 73 Tuesday which included birdies on Nos. 1, 4 and 10.
Kingfisher’s Colby Campbell had the low score for Fort Scott (Kan.) at 157 (80-77).
“It was a lot of fun,’’ said NWOSU coach Dan Campbell.
