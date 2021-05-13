Bryce Baker plans to savor every moment when the Enid High senior and No. 1 singles player goes to his first Class 6A state tennis tournament Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
“It’s going to be a fun experience,’’ said Baker, who will take an 18-9 record into the tournament. “You can’t be a downer at state. You have to go have fun and try your hardest.’’
Baker knows about downers.
His sophomore season ended at the first tournament at Jenks when he broke his foot. COVID-19 took care of his junior season.
Those downers would not take away his love of the game and his spirit.
“I just love to play the game,’’ he said. “That keeps me going. I may have had a small moment where I lost a little bit of interest, but I still kept at it.’’
“He’s a mentally tough kid,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “He fought his way through it.’’
The adversity made him savor the moment when he finished second at regionals at Bixby to qualify for state.
“My favorite (tennis) memory was yesterday when I qualified,’’ he said. “Especially with the whole team there (everyone qualified for the first time in Rogers’ four years as the EHS coach). It was a fun, special moment.”
“It makes it a whole lot better that I worked hard and still managed to do what I wanted to do.’’
What he wanted to do was to just go out and play his best. He would have his best season in tennis.
“I was thinking, ‘What is there to lose?’” he said. I just go out and do what I know how to do.’’
He is known for his steadiness and consistency. Baker didn’t lose a first-round match this season and won conference and the Muskogee tournament.
“A lot of it was the coaching I had and all the practice that I put in,’’ Baker said. “I combined all of that in a thought process. I changed, it was more like a senior year of wisdom, that kind of helped me out. I couldn’t be happier with how I finished the season.’’
Baker has a 4.0 grade point average and wants to be an architect. Rogers said he is the textbook example of a student-athlete.
“I just making sure that I have my priorities straightened out,’’ Baker said. “Anybody can have a 4.0 no matter what activity they are in as long as they put in the work.’’
He doesn’t play as many video games as he used to, putting his time in for tennis, family and school. Tennis tends to attract scholars.
“You have to work really hard to succeed in tennis,’’ Baker said. “We’re used to working hard for what we wanted, especially in academics or on the court.’’
He became interested in architecture after taking a class in computer and drafting and design at the Autry Tech Center.
“I found I had a passion for drawing house plans,’’ he said.
Baker plans to study architecture at Oklahoma State University where he hopes to play club tennis and maybe assist with the varsity team like stringing rackets.
“I’m slowing down a little,’’ Baker said. “I will be happy to go to OSU next year. It will be a good change of scenery.’’
But he will admire the scenery at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center for the first time Friday and Saturday. Rogers said Baker should have a good chance of being seeded.
Baker describes his game as “fairly aggressive.’’
“I need to make sure that I’m not too timid at state,’’ he said. “I need to make sure that I stay on top of the ball and put pressure on people for sure.’’
He will also make sure not to put too much pressure on himself.
“I am going to go for whatever I can do,’’ Baker said. “I will play my best and my hardest. Right now I just want to place and hopefully get on the podium (top five), I think that’s a realistic goal.
“I might have a slight case of nerves, but I think once I get into the match it will put things in perspective about how much I played and how confident I will be i myself.’’
He is inspired by having the full team there — Kaden Heitfeld (19-8), No. 2 singles; Mason Feightner and Cooper Reinhardt (9-9), No. 1 doubles; and Jacob Handing and Parks Phillips (10-4), No. 2 doubles.
“It’s going to make it a lot of fun,’’ Baker said.
Rogers is confident both he and rest of the Plainsmen will be relaxed and ready for the big moment.
“This is big for us,’’ Rogers said of having everyone at state. “Everyone has played well all year, this is good for the program.’’
