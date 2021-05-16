Enid News & Eagle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid’s Bryce Baker and Kaden Heitfeld both took eighth place at No. 1 and No. 2 singles at the Class 6A boys state tennis tournament at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center Saturday.
Baker opened the day by beating Evan Ivester of Deer Creek Edmond, 6-1, 6-1 in the consolation quarterfinals. He fell to No. 6 seed Konnor Collins of Broken Arrow, 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals and to No. 5 seed Logan Lemley of Edmond Memorial, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the seventh-place match.
Baker had been seeded No. 7.
“Bryce played really well,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “Collins just had a better day. He went three sets with the No. 5 seed. That could have gone either way. I was a little concerned with the first match, but he did a real good job.’’
Baker finished his senior season with a 20-12 record.
Heitfeld, who was unseeded, outlasted Chris Do of Mustang, the No. 6 seed, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the consolation quarterfinals.
He lost to Kent Roberts of Yukon, 6-1, 7-6 in the semifinals and to No. 8 seed Brett Hall of Stillwater, 6-4, 6-2 for seventh.
“When you’re unseeded and beat the No. 6 seed in three sets, that shows a lot of heart,’’ Rogers said. “Kaden showed a lot of guts to pull it through.
“He didn’t play well the first set against the Yukon kid, but he went to a tiebreaker in the second set (lost 8-6). He played tough, but just didn’t have enough at the end. I was happy with Kaden’s effort against Stillwater. He just came up short.’’
Heitfeld finished the season with a 21-12 record.
The eighth-place finishes earned Enid two points in the team standings.
“I wish we could have won some more matches,’’ Rogers said, “but we at least got some team points. There are a few really tough kids in both of those divisions, but there are about seven to nine kids after that that are pretty good, and it just comes down to whoever has a better tournament that day.’’
Baker and Heitfeld were freshmen when Rogers took the Enid tennis job four years ago.
“It’s been great to have them on the team,’’ Rogers said. “Having them all the way through high school was something special for me. I’m really proud of them.’’
OBA’S Petka falls in consolation quarters
Oklahoma Bible Academy’s Ryan Petka ended his career with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to No. 6 seed Enre Boshoff of Regent Prep in a Class 4A No. 1 singles consolation quarterfinal.
“The score didn’t reflect how well he played,’’ said Trojans coach Daniel Cummings. “He did an excellent job. He chased down some ungettable balls and I don’t remember him double faulting once.’’
Petka finished with a 15-13 record this season.
“He can hold his head high and his shoulders back,’’ Cummings said. “He ended it like you should conclude doing the best you can.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.