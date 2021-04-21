EDMOND — Bryce Baker finished sixth at No. 1 singles to highlight Enid’s boys day at the 16-team Edmond North tennis tournament Wednesday.
Baker, who went 2-2, was the lone Plainsman to advance past the first round in the winners bracket.
Karen Heitfeld, after a first-round loss, won three straight to finish ninth at No. 2 singles. Both of Enid’s doubles teams — Mason Feightner and Park Phillips, No. 1 and Bryce Nehring and Hugo Carrillo, No. 2, went 1-2 to finish 14th.
“I think we played pretty well,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers. “We’re gearing up for the end-of-the-year stuff.’’
