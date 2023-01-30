ENID, Okla. — Football players around the area will sign letters of intent on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, ending one journey and starting another.
From Enid, Tykie Andrews will be signing with Oklahoma State on a full ride. Andrews set records in 2022, catching 130 passes for over 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Andrews committed to OSU a few weeks ago after a visit.
Enid’s Luke Rauh, who rushed for over 1,900 yards in 2022, is one of two players who will be signing with Air Force after visiting the academy a few weeks ago. Rauh ran in 20 touchdowns last season.
“It’s pretty damn crazy,” Rauh said. “I’m grateful to be a part of all this (Enid history). It’s very humbling, but I know we all worked hard for it.”
Joining Rauh at the academy will be defensive back Erik Lewis Jr. Lewis was a member of last year’s 4x100 relay that made it to the state meet and held down one side of the field this year on defense.
Both Rauh and Lewis visited Air Force on the same weekend after a coach visited Enid earlier that week.
This is the first time since 1963 that this many players have gone from Enid to college on athletic scholarship.
A trio of Enid players will be signing to Southern Nazarene University.
Defensive back Markas Tommy will become the first Marshallese football player to go from Enid to the next level on scholarship when he signs during Enid’s 9 a.m. Wednesday ceremony.
Along with Tommy, defensive back Devon Gaines will be signing with SNU. He committed as part of a trio of Enid players to commit to the Bolts in the same weekend.
Offensive lineman Evan Sullivan was the third of that trio to commit to SNU that weekend. The offensive lineman has multiple other offers but chose SNU for the family like feel.
“SNU has some really good coaches and they have a good bond. They are like family to each other,” Sullivan said.
Kicker Daniel Real is already enrolled at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. Joining him at NEO will be running back Brady Conder.
Omar Penate will also be going the JuCo route from Enid, as he will be attending Dodge City CC in Kansas.
Enid offensive lineman William Dodds is not signing yet, but has been gaining offers lately.
At Pioneer, offensive lineman Sean Rich will be signing to go to OSU, joining Andrews from Enid.
Rich was on campus in Stillwater last weekend to check out his new home. He committed to the Pokes recently after another visit.
He will be the first to go from Pioneer to a Power Five school.
Record-setting running back Caden Humphries, who ran behind Rich, will be signing to join the Enid trio at Southern Nazarene. Like the three from Enid, Humphries committed during a recent visit.
The ceremony at Pioneer will be at 1:15 on Wednesday.
Pioneer’s rowdy Hoy will also be signing later this month after he takes visits.
Class A state champion Fairview’s tight end and linebacker Austin Houk had his pick of at least 10 schools and ended up deciding to go to SWOSU.
Kingfisher’s Jax Sternberger will be signing with Southeastern Oklahoma State after getting several offers.
Enid’s Madi Brandon will be signing to NWOSU for cheer and Alana Nelson will be signing to Oklahoma City University for drama.
OBA will be holding a signing day later in the month. QB Bodie Boydstun has multiple opportunities on the table. OBA’s Emma Butler will be signing with Hendrix later this month.
