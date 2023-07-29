TULSA, Okla. — Ashley Miller of Enid defeated Anaya Singh of St. Louis in the consolation semifinals of a United States Tennis Association Level 5 Tournament at LaFortune Park Saturday, July 29, 2023.
Miller lost to No. 2 seed Saheba Singh of Allen, Texas, 6-0, 6-0, in the championship quarterfinals.
Miller will play Milana Quick of Bixby for the consolation title at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Reagan Miller, Ashley’s sister, was eliminated in the Girls 16-Under consolation quarterfinals by No. 1 seed Sydney Turner of Fayetteville, Ark., 4-0, 4-2. Miller defeated Macy Gerkin of Tulsa, 4-1, 4-0, in the consolation Round of 16.
Madeline Edwards of Enid was eliminated by Victoria Seach of Tulsa, 5-3, 4-0, in the Girls 14-Under Round of 16 consolation.
