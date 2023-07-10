ENID, Okla. — The Enid Majors’ “perfect season” ended in an imperfect way Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Connie Mack South Plains Regional Baseball Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Arlington A’s took advantage of 14 hits and seven walks to end the Majors’ season at 22-0-1 with a 14-8 victory.
Arlington delivered the KO blow early with four runs in the first and third, and two in the second, to take a 10-5 advantage the Majors couldn’t recover from.
“With wood bats, eight runs usually wins nine times out of 10,” said Enid coach Dylan Norsen. “Unfortunately with the walks and timely hitting by them and not timely hitting by us, this is what happens.”
Tuttle native Grayson Barnes, brought up to the Majors for the South Plains Regional, struggled, giving up nine runs on six hits while walking six. Norsen felt the turning point was the four-run third that put the A’s on top 10-5.
Norsen was not second-guessing his decision to start Barnes, who helped the Tigers win the Class 4A state championship.
“I felt like it was the right move,” Norsen said. “He just didn’t have his stuff today. That’s baseball. I probably left him in there too long on my part. It just didn’t go our way.”
Alex Bostamount was 3-for-4 with two RBI for the A’s. Noah Nichols was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored three runs. Trace Mazou was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Grant Gilmore was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
“They swung it good,” Norsen said.
“It was just a good all-around win for us,” said A’s coach Jerry Brown. “It helped to jump on them early.”
The Majors had 10 hits and matched the A’s with four runs in the first. Enid left 10 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the second and two on in the fourth and sixth. They left runners on in every inning.
“This is not the way that you want to end the season,” Norsen said. “I’m still very proud of the guys and our record (22-1-1). Unfortunately, only one team can win the last game and unfortunately it wasn’t us. We can’t dwell on our last game. The guys played hard and still had some good at-bats.”
Alex Conover was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI. McCage Hartling was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Garrett Shull was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Brock Slater and Colton Strange had RBI. Slater, Josh Wulfort, Carsen Moore and Cooper Jarnagin also scored runs.
Shull had two long flies to deep center run down by A’s center fielder Gilmore.
“Baseball is full of ups and downs,” Shull said. “I was out here trying to help the team get those runs back. When your first loss ends your season, it is a little tough.”
Shull said he still enjoyed the season.
“I had a great summer with these guys,” he said.
Hartling said the loss hurt the same as a 14-4 loss to Bixby in the Class 6A state finals did.
“It always stings when you lose your last game of the season,” he said. “The walks made it tough. It’s hard not to score when you walk two every inning. It just wasn’t our day.”
Hartling and Shull, both seniors-to-be at Enid, will be back for the 2024 season.
“I feel good about this season,” Hartling said. “I felt like I improved quite a bit.”
Israel Gonzales, who had been brought up from the Plainsmen summer team, struck out three after coming in in the fourth with a runner on first. Recent Enid High grad Dallas Goodpasture shut the A’s down in the seventh — the only inning Arlington didn’t score.
“It is frustrating to lose like this, knowing how talented we are,” Norsen said. “That’s how it goes sometimes. It does hurt right now, but it is what it is.”
