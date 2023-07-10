The Enid Majors' “perfect season" ended in an imperfect way Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Connie Mack South Plains Regional Baseball Tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Arlington A’s took advantage of 14 hits and seven walks to end the Majors’ season at 22-0-1 with a 14-8 victory.
Arlington delivered the KO blow early with four runs in the first and third, and two in the second, to take a 10-5 advantage the Majors couldn’t recover from.
“With wood bats, eight runs usually wins nine times out of 10," said Enid coach Dylan Norsen. “Unfortunately with the walks and timely hitting by them and not timely hitting by us, this is what happens."
Tuttle native Grayson Barnes, brought up to the Majors for the South Plains Regional, struggled, giving up nine runs on six hits while walking six. Norsen felt the turning point was the four-run third that put the A’s on top 10-5.
Norsen was not second-guessing his decision to start Barnes, who helped the Tigers win the Class 4A state championship.
“I felt like it was the right move," Norsen said. “He just didn’t have his stuff today. That’s baseball. I probably left him in there too long on my part. It just didn’t go our way."
Alex Bostamount was 3-for-4 with two RBI for the A’s. Noah Nichols was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored three runs. Trace Mazou was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Grant Gilmore was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
“They swung it good," Norsen said.
“It was just a good all-around win for us," said A’s coach Jerry Brown. “It helped to jump on them early."
The Majors had 10 hits and matched the A’s with four runs in the first. Enid left 10 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the second and two on in the fourth and sixth. They left runners on in every inning.
“This is not the way that you want to end the season," Norsen said. “I’m still very proud of the guys and our record (22-1-1). Unfortunately, only one team can win the last game and unfortunately it wasn’t us. We can’t dwell on our last game. The guys played hard and still had some good at-bats."
Alex Conover was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI. McCage Hartling was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Garrett Shull was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Brock Slater and Colton Strange had RBI. Slater, Josh Wulfort, Carsen Moore and Cooper Jarnagin also scored runs.
Shull had two long flies to deep center run down by A’s center fielder Gilmore.
“Baseball is full of ups and downs," Shull said. “I was out here trying to help the team get those runs back. When your first loss ends your season, it is a little tough."
Shull said he still enjoyed the season.
“I had a great summer with these guys," he said.
Hartling said the loss hurt the same as a 14-4 loss to Bixby in the Class 6A state finals did.
“It always stings when you lose your last game of the season," he said. “The walks made it tough. It’s hard not to score when you walk two every inning. It just wasn’t our day."
Hartling and Shull, both seniors-to-be at Enid, will be back for the 2024 season.
“I feel good about this season," Hartling said. “I felt like I improved quite a bit."
Israel Gonzales, who had been brought up from the Plainsmen summer team, struck out three after coming in in the fourth with a runner in first. Recent Enid High grad Dallas Goodpasture shut the A’s down in the seventh — the only inning Arlington didn’t score.
“It is frustrating to lose like this, knowing how talented we are," Norsen said. “That’s how it goes sometimes. It does hurt right now, but it is what it is."
The A’s will face the Texas Stix — a 3-2 winner over MVP Seng in nine innings — at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the semifinals.
Top-seeded Oklahoma Express shut out the Air Capital Flyers of Wichita, 3-0 while Dallas Tigers Beavan outlasted Marucci Elite Mayo, 12-10. Those two teams will play at 10 a.m. Monday.
The championship is set for 3 p.m. The winner advances to the Connie Mack World Series.
TEXAS STIX 3, MVP SENG 2
NOC Enid signee Cooper Smith was the hard-luck loser. He no hit the Stix for seven innings before departing after throwing 100 pitches — five under the 105 pitch limit.
Smith, a Marlow native, struck out 10 and walked three. The Stix scored in the third on the strength of two walks, a fly out and a fielder’s choice.
Stix starter Ryan Pyer allowed four hits over six innings, giving up a run in the first on two singled, a fielder’s choice and a throwing error. Brisco Smith, Cooper’s brother, was thrown out at home, trying to score on a single by Kaehler Stillings.
The Stix won in the bottom of the ninth. Levi Risenhoover started the inning on second and scored when Jaxon Willits singled off the glove of second baseman Graham Hylton.
Both teams had scored in the eighth — MVP on a fielder’s choice by Hylton and the Stix on a ground out by Grant Poast.
MVP coach Tyson Seng, a former Enid High All-Stater, had been ejected from the game in the sixth for arguing a ball and strikes call.
EXPRESS 3, FLYERS 0
Nebraska signee Tyner Horn and Luke Bourland combined for a two-hit shutout. Bryce Williams homered and drove in two runs for the winners.
Horn had nine strikeouts over five and one-third innings and allowed only one hit — a double by Dellen Claussen. Bourland struck out four over his one and two-third inning relief stint, including striking out the side in the seventh.
NOC Enid signees Cale Wetwiska and Brayden Armstrong both had singles for the Express.
TIGERS BEAVAN 12, ELITE MAYO 10
Greydon Hazard had four RBI for the winners while Andrew Cambre had two doubles and three RBI.
The Tigers Beavan led 12-2 going into the bottom of the fifth only to see Elite Mayo score five in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh to make things interesting.
Jacob Tanguma’s two-run homer was the big blow in the comeback. .Noah Kendrick, who had three RBI and scored twice, popped up to end the game with a runner on first.
