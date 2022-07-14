ENID, Okla. — Arm wrestlers and all those who aspire have a chance to prove their strength Saturday at Enid Axe as the “Battle at the Axes” arm wrestling tournament will take place.
There are four “professional” categories for both right and left handed competitors, divided by weight class as well as left and right competitions for amateur arm wranglers with the amatuer division having three weight classes for left and right handed wrestlers.
There will be a “Masters” division for those over 45 years old in two weight classes and two weight classes for female wrestlers, with prizes for the top three in all.
Entries still are open, as well. The Pro Division is $30 while the ladies is $10. Masters can sign up for $20 and Amateurs are $25.
The event is being put on by Brothers & Arms Arm Wrestling ,with all proceeds going to the group’s championship.
The competition begins at 1 p.m. with weigh-in at noon at Enid Axe, 104 N Independence.
