Am Aritos, who got a tennis education playing No. 1 singles for Enid High last spring, heads the field for the Dan Snyder Shelter Mutual Oakwood Summer Open, which starts a two-day run Saturday and Sunday at Oakwood Country Club.
Aritos struggled most of the high school season against older competition but will be playing boys his own age in the 14-under division
Aritos will face a pair of Edmond players in the round robin competition — Jesse Friscic at 8 a.m. and Keaton Harkins at 1 p.m.
“I think Am got his eyes open on what it takes to be a No. 1 singles person at the 6A level this spring,’’ said tournament director Matt Lopez. “I expect this will be easier on him. I think he will get his teeth in it.
“Am has been working hard this summer. He has been in consistently day in and day out. He is motivated. He wants to be a very good player. The future of Enid High tennis is in good hands with him.’’
Two other locals — Carsyn Felix and Mayecee Landwehr — are entered in Girls 12s, which also will be a round robin. Felix will play for the Enid Middle School team next spring while Landwehr will play for Chisholm.
Felix and Landwehr will face off at 8 a.m. Felix will face Aura Medley of Edmond at 10:30 a.m. and Kathlyn Nguyen of Oklahoma City at 1. Landwehr faces Nguyen at 10:30 a.m. and Medley at 1.
“I’m anxious to see Carsyn and Mayecee play,’’ Lopez said. “They have been in our program for a couple of years and they are starting to get out and play tournaments. I think both of them have an opportunity to win it. Round robins are good because you have an opportunity to see who the best player is. There are no bad draws.’’
There are no Enid entries in either Boys 16s or Boys 12s.
This is the fourth of nine United States Tennis Association junior tournaments to be held at Oakwood Country Club in 2022. Two more are scheduled for Aug. 6 and Sept. 3-4. There will be 10-under tournaments July 9 and Sept. 24.
There are four entrants in Boys 12s and 15 in Boys 16s, which will conclude on Sunday. Lopez said he expects the 16s to be “very competitive.’’
Enid ranks third in the number of tournaments behind Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
“We’re hoping to grow (tennis) here,’’ Lopez said. “We have seen an increased participation. We’re getting more out of town kids and that should drive our own to get on the courts and help us continue to grow a junior program.’’
Snyder is providing both T-shirts and water bottles for participants.
“It’s really nice what he is doing,’’ Lopez said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.