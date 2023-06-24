Enid High’s Am Aritos and Landon Collins will be looking to sharpen their skills Saturday and Sunday at a USTA Level 6 Tournament at Oakwood Country Club.
Aritos is top seed in the Boys 18-Under Round Robin with No. 2 seed Alex Stallings of Tulsa Cascia Hall, the grandson of Enid city commissioner Rob Stallings and Jaxon Post of Wichita.
Aritos will face Collins at 9:15 a.m., Post at 11:45 a.m. and Stallings at 2:30 p.m. Collins faces Stallings at 11:45 a.m. and Post at 2:30. Post and Stallings play at 9:15 a.m.
Enid freshman Jake Currier is in the Boys 14-Under division where he will face Hayden Webster of Tulsa at 8 a.m. and top seed Keaton Harkins of Edmond at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Harsha Maradana of Wichita at 8 a.m. and No. 2 seed Jonas Kiahr of Broken Arrow at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Top seeded Carsyn Felix of Enid, in Girls 14-Under, will face Emerson Clark of Edmond at 8 a.m., Mayecee Landwehr of Enid at 10:30 a.m. and Madelyne Edwards of Enid at 1 p.m. Saturday. She will face No. 2 seed Kyndall Ray of Enid, an upcoming freshman at Oklahoma Bible Academy at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Landwehr faces Edwards at 8 a.m. Saturday at Oakwood and will play two matches Sunday — Clark at 8 a.m. and Ray at 10:15. Edwards meets Ray at 10:15 a.m. Saturday and Clark at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Ray faces Clark at 1 p.m. Saturday.
There are no local players in the Boys 16-Under.
Matches will be the best two-out-of-three with a 10-point tiebreaker deciding the third set.
“This is a good opportunity for these kids to play a lot of matches and work on improving their skills,’’ said Oakwood pro and tournament director Matt Lopez. “They can showcase their talents and show what they are capable of.’’
Playing up to three matches a day will test their conditioning and endurance, Lopez said.
“Our kids have been doing great this summer,’’ he said. “I’m really excited about the direction of tennis in Enid.’’
