The Pacers volleyball team will look to build on a home win over Ponca City last week against Yukon at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Enid High School.
Enid won in three sets last Thursday, Aug. 27, behind 23 kills from Kyleigh Whitehead to go along with five aces and two blocks. It took the first two sets convincingly (25-14, 25-14), but the Lady Cats hung with the Pacers for the majority of the final set. The Pacers took the final set 25-22, and Kyleigh Whitehead led the team with five kills.
Enid improved to 5-10 with the win and are 2-4 against 6A competition. Yukon has dropped five straight and is 2-9 on the season.
Chisholm looking to end skid against OBA
The Lady Longhorns will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak on Tuesday, Aug. 31,when they take on cross-town rival Oklahoma Bible Academy at home at 4 p.m.
The two teams met previously in the Verdigris tournament, which the Lady Trojans won 2-0. OBA has won four-straight games and will enter the game with an 11-4 record. They haven’t lost a non-tournament road game this season.
OBA went 2-0 against the Lady Longhorns in 2020.
