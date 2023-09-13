Enid News & Eagle
Week four will start district play for some teams and see some look for big wins, while others look to break through into the win column for the first time in the 2023 campaign.
Covington-Douglas at DCLA
The Covington-Douglas Wildcats will look to remain undefeated on the season when they take on DCLA on Friday at 7 p.m., at DCLA.
The Wildcats showed no mercy in last year’s battle, shutting out DCLA and taking home the 48-0 victory.
Covington-Douglas looks to improve to 4-0 on the season, while DCLA is looking to bounce back after last week’s loss and improve to 2-2 on the year.
Texhoma at Watonga
The Watonga Eagles are looking for answers this week when they take on Texhoma on Friday at 7 p.m., at Watonga.
Watonga didn’t show up offensively in last year’s contest as Texhoma shut them out, securing the 26-0 victory.
Clint Benway and the Eagles are looking for their first win and to improve to 1-3 on the season, while Texhoma is looking to get to 2-1 on the season.
Canton at Corn Bible
After a tough loss last week, the Canton Tigers look to get back on track when they take on Corn Bible Academy on Friday at 7 p.m., at Corn Bible Academy.
Last year’s contest was a successful one for the Tigers, winning 54-8 over the Crusaders.
Canton will look to get back to .500 and improve to 2-2 on the year, while Corn Bible Academy is looking to make it two in a row and improve to 2-1 on the year.
Okeene at Laverne
The Okeene Whippets are looking to remain perfect when they take on a tough Laverne Tigers team on Friday at 7 p.m., at Laverne.
Last year, Laverne proved to be too much for Okeene, taking home the 52-12 victory.
Okeene looks to improve to 4-0 on the year, while Laverne is looking to get back on the winning side and improve to 3-1.
Waynoka at Ringwood
The Ringwood Red Devils are looking for anything to go their way when they take on the Waynoka Railroaders on Friday at 7 p.m., at Ringwood.
Ringwood put up a fight in last year’s contest, but ultimately fell short, suffering a 58-32 loss to the Railroaders.
Ringwood is looking for its first win and to improve to 1-3 on the season, while Waynoka is looking to bounce back after the bye week and improve to 2-1 on the year.
Garber at Drumright
The Wolverines, 2-0, travel to 3-0 Drumright in a battle of unbeaten teams on Friday at 7 p.m.
Garber comes in with wins over Canton and Summit Christian, averaging 58 points per game on offense and surrendering 10 per game on defense, most of those coming in a 64-14 win over Summit Christian.
Drumright, on the other hand, comes in with wins over Summit Christian, Depew and Wetumka.
Drumright is scoring over 56 points per game, while giving up 18.6 per game, and shut out Summit Christian 46-0 in the season opener.
Pond Creek-Hunter at Medford
Pond Creek-Hunter, 1-1, travels to Medford, also 1-1, on Friday at 7 p.m.
PC-H is scoring at a clip of 45 points per game, while giving up 34 per game, most of those coming in a season-opening loss to Okeene, 56-30.
Medford comes in with a 52-0 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale and is scoring 32 points per game, but giving up 30. All points were given up in a season-opening loss to Covington-Douglas, 60-12.
