Garber (1-0) at Summit Christian (0-0)
This is the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Wolverines scored 24 points in the fourth quarter in beating Canton, 38-28 last week behind quarterback Brett Howry, who threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns.
Covington-Douglas (0-1) at Medford (0-0)
A week after almost knocking off defending state champion Timberlake, Covington-Douglas will travel to Medford looking to get in the win column.
C-D do-it-all player Gavin Hooten caught six passes for 100 yards and two scores in week one. If he has another performance like that against Medford, it could mean success for C-D.
Corn Bible (0-1) at Kremlin-Hillsdale (1-0)
Kremlin-Hillsdale shut out DCLA in week zero, winning 42-0 while forcing four turnovers. Kremlin also didn’t allow a single yard passing.
Corn Bible lost its opener 36-0 to Cyril.
Alva (0-1)
at Thomas (0-1)
Both teams try to come back from opening game losses — the visiting Goldbugs to Purcell, 40-34 and Thomas to Watonga, 50-16. Drake Wharton scored twice for the Goldbugs while quarterback Campbell Gaisford ran and passed for touchdowns. Thomas leads the series, 7-3 since 1970 but Alva won last year, 8-7.
Hennessey (1-0) at Crossings Christian (0-0)
Hennessey, fresh off a 48-27 win over St. Mary’s, looks to have found a new quarterback in freshman Ttian Hix. Hix accounted for over 450 yards of offense and five touchdowns in his first varsity start.
This is the first match up of the two teams.
Weatherford (0-0) at Kingfisher (0-1)
Kingfisher, coming off a 21-6 loss to Clinton, is trying to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2007. Jax Sternberger hit Payton Burnham for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Weatherford is ranked 12th in Class 4A. Weatherford leads the series, 8-5 since 1974 but Kingfisher won last year, 28-19.
Hobart (0-1) at Watonga (1-0)
Both teams had drastically different openers with Hobart falling to No. 3 Fairview, 49-2 and Watonga routing Thomas, 50-16. The homesteading Eagles beat the Bearcats, 40-16 last season and lead the series, 8-4 since 1981.
Canton (0-1)
at Geary (0-0)
Canton, coming off a 38-28 loss to Garber, finishes up its two-game opening road slate before heading home to host Sharon-Mutual next week.
Last season, Canton shut out Geary 50-0.
Dewar (0-0) at Cherokee (1-0)
Dewar, 13-1 last season, is ranked No. 4 in Class B. Cherokee’s Kai McHenry and Lathan Golden both scored twice in a 56-6 mercy rule win over Beaver last week. The Chiefs beat Dewar, 46-12 in 2010 in their only other 8-man meeting.
Waynoka (1-0) at Okeene (1-0)
Waynoka is ranked No. 3 in Class C after a 48-14 rout of Balko-Forgan last week. The Whippets are riding the momentum of a 20-14 overtime win over Pond Creek-Hunter in which they ran for 338 yards. Waynoka is 2-0 against Okeene in 8-man having won 56-32 in 2020 and 40-12 in 2021.
