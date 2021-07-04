Enid News & Eagle
A look ahead at the local sports happening around Enid this week:
Monday, July 5: Enid Plainsmen vs Enid Majors, David Allen Memorial Ballpark, 7 p.m.
Wednesday-Saturday, July 7-10: 2021 AABC Connie Mack South Plains Regional, David Allen Memorial Ballpark
The Enid Majors will look to defend their South Plains Regional crown from last season, welcoming teams from Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Nebraska.
Twenty teams are split up to play in either Bartlesville or Enid to play in the round-robin portion of the tournament. Ten teams will start in Enid, while eight will play in Bartlesville. On Friday, July 9, the teams will be cut down to 10, and those who remain will play a single-elimination tournament at David Allen Memorial Ballpark on Saturday.
Last season the Majors became the first team from Oklahoma to win the South Plains Regional in 56 years.
The Majors play their first game on Wednesday, July 7 against Stix Red at 8:15 p.m. They play again on Thursday, July 8 at 3:45 p.m. against Dulin’s Dodgers and then on Friday, July 9 against 316 BB Helm at 6 p.m.
Friday, July 9: TBL Playoffs: Round 2, Game 2 Enid Outlaws vs TBD, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center
The Outlaws will be riding a 15-game winning streak when they play for the Central Conference Championship this week.
Enid is coming off a sweep of Omaha’s Finest last week, culminating in a 164-110 win at the Stride Bank Center on Friday. The Outlaws will have home court advantage for the remainder of the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a TBL-leading 22-2 record.
One of their two losses came to the Houston Push. Houston had the best record in the league for most of the second half of the season before falling in an upset loss to Omaha on the final weekend of the season.
The first game of three game series will be a road game for the Outlaws on Wednesday.
Saturday, July 10: TBL Playoffs: Round 2, Game 3, Enid Outlaws vs TBD, the Stride Bank Center, If necessary
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.