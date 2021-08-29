Enid News & Eagle
The Pacers (2-9) will try to snap a four-game losing streak after going through a tough stretch of their season last week, when the team faces Putnam City North at home at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30.
Enid has been much-improved this season, but has been on the wrong end of several tough losses. Four of its nine losses have come by two runs or fewer after going 9-25 in 2020. Putnam City North comes into the game on a three-game losing streak including an extra-innings loss on the road against Elk City at the Edmond Santa Fe Festival.
Lady Longhorns host Blackwell, 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Longhorns will try to keep their momentum going from last week, when they take on Blackwell at home at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30.
Chisholm has been finding its stride over the last week, defeating Ringwood (4-0), Watonga (6-3), Anadarko (10-4) and Guthrie JV (11-3). Emma Marlatt pitched six complete innings and struck out 10 batters in the team’s win over Watonga last week. Macie Andrews went three for three with an RBI double and Paden Pasby was one for two with a triple.
Lady Mustangs host OCA, 4:30 p.m.
Pioneer enters Monday’s matchup with Oklahoma Christian Academy riding a 14-game winning streak.
Its lone loss came in the season opener against Kremlin-Hillsdale 8-0. Since then, the Lady Mustangs have shut out six of their opponents and have scored double-digit runs eight times. They picked up a big 1-0 win last week over Alva in eight innings. Katelyn Trumbley threw all eight innings and struck out 17 batters in the game and didn’t allow a walk. Trumbley threw 108 pitches, while allowing three hits and no runs.
