Pioneer scored 24 points in each of the first two quarters in beating Olive 48-0 in a District B-7 contest.
Leyton Parker scored twice for the Mustangs, returning a punt 55 yards and running 25 yards for a touchdown.
“I thought we played a great game,” Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet said. “The boys fired on all cylinders.”
The game ended at halftime on the 45-point mercy rule.
Four other players scored touchdowns for Pioneer, all on the ground. Kegin Beaver ran 19 yards, Owen Fox 42 yards, Rafael Torres 1 yard and Ty Parker 12 yards.
Pioneer, 5-1 overall and 2-0 in district, will be at home against Barnsdall next week.
OBA 45, WILSON 0
Harry Nunez scored three touchdowns to lead Oklahoma Bible Academy to a 45-0 win over Wilson at Commitment Field.
Nunez set the tone right away, running the opening kickoff back 81 yards for a touchdown. He also caught touchdown passes of 41 and 11 yards from Bodie Boydstun.
Boydstun added a third touchdown pass, connecting with Jakob Colby for 17 yards. Boydstun also contributed on defense by returning an interception for a touchdown.
Jud Cheatham added a 45-yard touchdown run for the Trojans.
OBA improves to 6-1 with the win. The Trojans will have a bye next week.
GARBER 56, YALE 24
YALE — Brett Howry threw six touchdown passes as Garber beat Yale 56-24 in District B-7.
Two of Howry’s scoring passes went to Solomon Bishop and covered 35 and 46 yards. Bishop also ran 9 yards for a score.
Two other of Howry’s touchdown passes went for 27 and 32 yards to David Nagel. The others covered 11 yards to Mark Bishop and 8 yards to Tye Chester.
The Wolverines, 6-1 overall and 1-1 in district, will be at home against Covington-Douglas next week.
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 26, WAUKOMIS 22
WAUKOMIS — Maddox Myers accounted for four touchdowns as Kremlin-Hillsdale held off Waukomis 26-22 in a District B-2 game.
Myers ran 10 and 2 yards for touchdowns. He also threw scoring passes of 4 yards to Andrew Wright and 23 yards to Zac Snodgrass.
Ricky Woodruff scored all three touchdowns for Waukomis, scoring on runs of 10, 41 and 30 yards.
Myers threw for 101 yards and ran for 60 for the Broncs.
Woodruff had 128 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Chiefs.
The Broncs, 4-3 overall and 1-1 in district, will be at home against Cherokee next week. Waukomis, 0-7 and 0-2, will be on the road at Ringwood.
HENNESSEY 36, CHISHOLM 8
Sebastian Gonzalez threw three touchdown passes and Hennessey beat Chisholm 36-8 in District 2A-1.
Gonzalez’s scoring passes went for 52 yards to Seth Simunek, 64 yards to Langston Smith and 15 yards to Weston Smith.
The Eagles led 14-8 at the half and broke the game open in the second half.
Kegen Crites ran 4 yards for a touchdown for the Eagles, and Nykolaus Snyder ran 9 yards for another score.
Grant Biggers scored Chisholm’s only touchdown in the second period on a 14-yard run.
The Longhorns, 0-7 overall and 0-4 in district, will be on the road at Blackwell next week. The Eagles, 4-3 and 2-2, will be at home against Alva.
TIMBERLAKE 50, MEDFORD 0
HELENA — Ethan Jenlink threw for 113 yards and three touchdowns — all on just three passes — to lead Timberlake to a 50-0 win over Medford in District C-3.
Jenlink’s scoring passes went for 55 and 35 yards to Merric Judd and 23 yards to Avery Wallace.
The game ended at halftime on the 45-point mercy rule. The Tigers were up 44-0 after one period.
J.J. Pippin scored on a 61-yard run for Timberlake, while Carter Sands scored from 23 yards and Blake Choate scored from 7.
Cade Severin got in the action by scoring on a 30-yard fumble return.
The Tigers outgained the Cardinals 288-46, while only touching the ball 19 times on offense.
Timberlake, 7-0 overall and 4-0 in district, will play at Wesleyan Christian next week. The Cardinals, 2-4 and 2-2, will be at home against Bluejacket.
RINGWOOD 32, POND CREEK-HUNTER 6
POND CREEK — Cody Conaway and Jaxon Meyer each scored twice to lead Ringwood to a 32-6 win over Pond Creek-Hunter.
Conaway scored on a pair of 1-yard runs in the first half, while Meyer scored on runs of 11 and 8 yards. He also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Alex Gonzales.
The Panthers’ only points came early, with Conner Czapansky returning the opening kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown.
The Red Devils rolled up 350 yards offense, while holding Pond Creek-Hunter to just 97.
Ringwood, 6-1 overall and 2-0 in District B-2, will be at home against Waukomis next week. The Panthers, 4-2 and 1-1, will be at home against Okeene.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 46, BARNSDALL 0
BARNSDALL — Covington-Douglas hit the road Friday and battered Barnsdall 46-0 in a District B-7 contest.
Parker Smith ran 1 and 26 yards for touchdowns and threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Christian Tarango.
A.J. Kegin also scored twice for the Wildcats on runs of 5 and 2 yards.
Miguel Tarango scored the Wildcats’ final touchdown, catching a 33-yard scoring pass from Ford Smith.
The Wildcats were almost unstoppable on offense, rolling up 489 total yards. The defense forced Barnsdall into four turnovers.
Covington-Douglas improves the 4-3 overall and 2-0 in district. The Wildcats will be at Garber next week.
PERKINS-TRYON 49, KINGFISHER 16
PERKINS — Perkins-Tryon took advantage of an injury-depleted Kingfisher in beating the Yellowjackets 49-16 in District 3A-1 play.
The Demons led 14-0 after one period and 42-0 at the half.
Kingfisher’s offense only managed 130 total yards. Both Kingfisher touchdowns came on interception returns — 26 yards by Harrison Evans and 31 yards by Jake Reagan.
The Yellowjackets drop to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in district. They will be at home next week against St. Mary’s.
OKEENE 28, CHEROKEE 12
OKEENE — William Karbs ran for 195 yards and two touchdowns to lead Okeene to a 28-12 District B-2 win over Cherokee.
Karbs’ touchdown runs covered 8 and 67 yards.
Brody Jinkens added 122 yards rushing, including a 77-yard scoring run. Jinkens also threw a 21 yard touchdown pass to Bryer Roberts.
The Whippets improve to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in district. They will be at Pond Creek-Hunter next week.
The Chiefs drop to 2-5 and 1-1. They will be at Kremlin-Hillsdale next week.
FAIRVIEW 47, TEXHOMA 13
FAIRVIEW — Jax Bernard threw three touchdown passes as undefeated Fairview routed Texhoma 47-13 in District A-1 play.
Two of Bernard’s scoring strikes went to Austin Houk for 35 and 20 yards. The third covered 75 yards to Brenner Fortune.
Isaiah Burris scored twice for the Yellowjackets, returning a punt 75 yards for a score and running 12 yards for another touchdown.
Blake Perez scored on a 3-yard run and Kennan Clark closed out the scoring on an 8-yard run.
Fairview led 21-7 after one period and 41-13 at the half.
WATONGA 40, CRESCENT 38
WATONGA — Watonga rallied late for a wild 40-38 win over District A-3.
The Eagles, 5-2 overall and 1-2 in district will be at home against North Rock Creek next week.
PERRY 37, ALVA 7
PERRY — Perry beat Alva 37-7 Friday in a District 2A-1 game.
The Goldbugs, who fall to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in district, will be at Hennessey next week.
TURPIN 52, CANTON 6
TURPIN — Canton came out on the short end of a 52-6 decision against Turpin in District B-1.
The Tigers, 3-4 overall and 0-2 in district, will be at Laverne next week.
