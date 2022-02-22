GARBER, Okla. — Alyssa Johnson scored 24 points as Garber’s girls upset No. 3 Seiling, 59-51, in the winners bracket finals of the Class A Area I C-D Regional at the Lady Wolverines’ gym.
The win puts the Lady Wolverines within one win of the state tournament. Garber will face Turpin, a 78-71 winner over Arapaho-Butler, at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Area winners bracket finals at the Stride Bank Center.
Johnson had 10 points in the final six minutes which saw Garber outscore Seiling 21-8 to overcome a 43-38 deficit.
Ashlan Light had all of her 13 points in the second half.
“It’s a great win,” said Garber coach Jamie Davis. “We played really hard on defense and we did a great job rebounding the ball. We played better when we’re physical and we did a good job of that tonight.”
Seiling was only six of 44 from 3-point range.
GARBER 63, VICI 53 (B)
Garber’s boys had four players in double figures in beating Vici, 63-53 in a Class A regional winners bracket final Monday night.
The Wolverines, 22-3, will play the Arapaho-Butler/Texhoma winner at 8 p.m. Friday at the Stride Bank Center for a state tournament berth.
Vici, 17-11, will play Mooreland at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Stride Bank Center in an elimination game.
Garber trailed only once, 3-2. The Wolverines led by as many as 15 (43-28) before Vici rallied to cut the lead to 52-47 in the fourth period. Garber, though, hit some key free throws down the stretch for the win.
Solomon Bishop led GHS with 15 points, followed by David Nagel with 13, Trayvon Bennett with 12 and Tye Chester with 12. Dyson Hazelbaker had 19 for the Indians, despite missing the second and third periods with foul trouble. He scored 17 points in the final 10 minutes.
“I feel like they played really well,’’ said Garber assistant coach Dallas Hunt. “They are a good team, but we finished strong and how we wanted to for sure.’’
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 42, BALKO 34 (G)
Awoken Seek had 15 points and Taryn Gray added 10 as Kremlin-Hillsdale’s girls advanced to the Class B Area I Tournament at Woodward by beating Balko, 42-34 in the regional losers bracket finals.
The Lady Broncs, 21-6, jumped out to an 11-4 first quarter lead and never looked back in advancing to Area for the first time since their 2017 state championship season.
Kremlin-Hillsdale was without senior point guard Macy Davis, whose appendix ruptured after the district tournament.
“Everybody stepped right in and kept it going,” said Lady Broncs coach Randy Vaught. “Our game plan was not to let them shoot threes, which they do really well. We kept them from shooting the threes, which limited them offensively pretty well.”
The Lady Broncs, with Seek being the point guard, were able to spread the floor and control tempo.
“We kept moving the ball until we found something open,” Vaught said. “Everyone on the floor is capable of scoring, so they can’t key on just one person.”
Kremlin-Hillsdale will face Boise City at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Area losers bracket quarterfinals at Woodward.
TIMBERLAKE 55, BALKO 49 (B)
Timberlake’s boys had three players in double figures in beating Balko, 55-49 in overtime in a Class B losers bracket final, putting the Tigers in the Area tournament for the first time since 2018.
Timberlake will face Tyrone at 3 p.m. Thursday in the first round at Woodward.
“It feels good,” said Timberlake coach Kale Pierce. “It’s been a couple of years. Hopefully, we can sneak in and make it another week.”
The Tigers outscored the Bison 11-5 in the extra period. They used a 7-0 run to turn a 47-46 deficit into a 53-47 lead. Merrick Judd and J. J. Pippin both had 15 points for Timberlake, followed by Avery Wallace with 10 and Jack McCoy with nine.
“We were deeper than they were,” said coach Pierce. “We got them in foul trouble (four starters with four fouls). The contested shots that we were missing early weren’t as contested and we started making them. When our No. 4 scorer has nine points, that’s our recipe for success. We have guys who are used to having the ball in big moments, and they responded well.”
Timberlake was able to out-rebound the Bison in the overtime period.
“Our depth and toughness is what has gotten us this far,” said coach Pierce.
THOMAS 48, DRUMMOND 37 (G)
Thomas rallied back from a 14-10 first quarter deficit to eliminate Drummond, 48-37 from the Class A playoffs in an Area I Region A-B losers bracket final.
Thomas used a 13-5 spurt to go ahead 23-19 at halftime and led 30-24 after three periods. They iced the game with an 18-13 fourth quarter run.
Emma Spring led Drummond with 15 points.
“It happens,” said Lady Bulldogs coach Kylie Vestal. “We got a little tired. We just had an off shooting night. We had a real good first season (as coach) and there’s always next year.”
FORT COBB-BROXTON 44, DOVER 36 (G)
Fort Cobb-Broxton eliminated Dover from the playoffs with a 44-36 win in a Class B regional losers bracket final Monday. It avenged a loss to the Lady Longhorns in the district finals.
The winners used a 12-6 fourth quarter spurt to ice the game. Ginger Bear had 26 points to lead the offense. Carly Harviston had 13 for Dover.
“We had our chances,” said Dover coach Brett Pitts. “We just needed to make a few more shots. Everything else, we did pretty well.”
LOMEGA 94, PADEN 61 (G)
Abby Swart scored 26 points as defending Class B girls champion Lomega routed Paden, 94-61 in a Class B regional winners bracket game Monday. The Lady Raiders will face Varnum at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stroud for a state tournament berth.
LOMEGA 58, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 44 (B)
Blake Snowden had 25 points to lead Lomega’s boys past Wesleyan Christian, 58-44 in a boys losers bracket regional final. The Raiders will play Kinta at 8 p.m. Thursday at Stroud in the Area quarterfinals.
