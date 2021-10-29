WAUKOMIS — After going back and forth for three quarters, the Panthers were able to come up with enough big plays down the stretch to hold off Waukomis, 34-22 on the road.
The Chiefs took a 22-20 lead late in the third quarter after Parker Easley forced a fumble that set up the go-ahead score by Dominic Doersom.
On Pond Creek-Hunter’s next possession the offense drove the length of the field, setting up a 15-yard scamper by Harrison Stapleton with just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
On the ensuing possession, the Chiefs ran a handoff around the right side, and Easley was met immediately in the backfield by Panthers defensive lineman Cole Mitchell, who knocked the ball loose with a big hit. Conner Czapansky scooped up the loose ball and carried it into the endzone to give the Panthers a commanding 34-22 lead.
“We were a little sluggish in the first half, we made a lot of mental mistakes, but give Waukomis credit, they played hard and I knew they would,” Panthers head coach David Kerr said. “I know their record didn’t indicate it, but they’ve played in some tight ballgames this year. They’re making some strides and I tried to tell our kids that.”
Both offenses were held scoreless in the first, giving the Panthers their second win in a row. Waukomis falls to 0-9 with the loss. Pond Creek-Hunter improves to 5-3. Next week the Panthers will be at home against Cherokee, while the Chiefs will look to end the season on a high note in a home game against Okeene.
OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 23, WATONGA 22
EDMOND — The Eagles’ second half rally wasn’t enough to overcome Oklahoma Christian Academy on Friday for its third loss in district play.
Watonga was scoreless going into halftime, but came away with 22 second-half points to bring the game close in the final minutes of the game.
With the loss, Watonga falls to 6-3, 1-3 in district play, heading into its final game of the regular season next week against Hinton (4-3, 0-3 with a game to play on Friday)..
