Chisholm will be looking to give new-head coach Lyle Welsh his first win with the Longhorns at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 on the road against his former team.
Welsh brought Fairview its second state title in 1999, where he was the head coach until 2003. It was also his second state title, having won an eight-man title with Pond Creek-Hunter in 1985.
Fairview will be looking to pick up its second win of the season, after knocking off Hobart 48-15 on the road. Hobart was 6-4 last season, and went 5-1 in district play. Brenner Fortune, Isaiah Burris and Blake Perez scored two touchdowns each and Fairview took a 41-0 lead into halftime.
Chisholm is coming off a 48-0 loss in Week Zero to a Perkins-Tryon team that went 6-5 in 3A last season and won its first round playoff against Pauls Valley, 56-7.
The Longhorns are young this season and were even more thin than usual at some positions due to injuries. Receiver Nick Deterding missed the Perkins-Tryon game, along with Trevor Hall, Hunter Purdue and Caleb Griffith.
Senior quarterback Bryce Patton leads a run-oriented spread offense that will use a controlled passing game to keep the defense honest.
The Longhorns enter the game riding a two-game winning streak in the series. Last season’s 19-8 win over the Yellowjackets gave broke a tie in the all-time series. It’s the first time since 2002 that Chisholm has led the series, despite winning seven of the last eight.
Fairview’s eight-game winning streak from 2004-2011 gave the Yellowjackets the largest lead in the series’ history, a six-game advantage. Both teams won three games last season, but have been working to bring themselves back to competing for district championships.
Kingfisher vs. Weatherford, Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. — Kingfisher has lost seven straight meetings with Class 4A Weatherford after losing a close game last season. The Yellowjackets had a two-score lead going into halftime of the game, but Weatherford scored 27 unanswered in the third quarter to take a commanding 43-28 lead.
The Yellowjackets fought back to bring the game within one score, before falling 50-49. Weatherford carried the momentum from the win to an undefeated regular season, before being upset in the second round of the playoffs to Cushing, 34-30.
Weatherford has high expectations again this season, entering their season opener ranked No. 9 in Class 4A. The No. 6 Yellowjackets had no problem taking care of Alva in their Week Zero game. Jax Sternberger threw fhree touchdown passes in the win, with the longest coming on a 34-yard pass to Kyle Borelli.
Kingfisher had 400 yards of total offense in the game including 261 through the air.
Weatherford leads the all-time series 7-5.
Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. Corn Bible Academy, Friday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. — Kremlin-Hillsdale defeated Deer Creek-Lamont 46-0 last week at home and will have another winnable game this week when against Corn Bible.
The Broncs forced five turnovers and quarterback Maddox Myers had three rushing touchdowns in the opener. Andrew Wright pulled down two interceptions in a game in which DCLA had just 21 yards of total offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.