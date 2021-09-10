After a dominant showing in its opener against Coyle, the Mustangs head into a heavy-weight matchup with Cherokee at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.
The Chiefs (1-1) have taken the last two meetings in the series, and pulled out a 22-20 win on the road last season. They led 22-6 going into the fourth quarter before Pioneer brought themselves back into the game with a pair of late scores.
Pioneer went on to finish second in District B-7 with a 4-1 record in district games. It cruised through the first two rounds of the playoffs, and made it all the way to the Class B semifinals after pulling off a come-from-behind victory on the road against Velma-Alma, 36-32.
Cherokee looked poised to make a deep playoff run with a 8-1 record in the regular season, but were upset in the first round of the playoffs to Balko-Forgan, 24-20. Both teams have high expectations again this season, and will be looking to gain some early season momentum with a win.
“We’re excited we’re getting to play,” Pioneer head coach Gus Overstreet said. “That’s the thing — every week you get to play is a great week. The nice thing is we’re playing against Cherokee and our boys know their boys and their boys know our boys. It’s always a fun game, I know coach Schanbacher pretty well, and it’s always fun getting to play these types of games.”
Cherokee quarterback Lake Lyon scored three touchdown runs in the game including a 62-yard touchdown run in the first half. Lyon is back for his senior season after missing part of last season with an ACL injury.
It will be the first home game of the season for the Chiefs, who lost their opening game to Laverne (46-0) and then defeated Sharon-Mutual (36-6) the following week. Lyon scored twice against Sharon-Mutual including on a 43-yard pass to Kolby Roberts.
“He can make plays for them offensively, defensively, special teams-wise, we’ve got to know where he is at all times,” Overstreet said. “When he’s on offense we’ve got to make sure we wrap up, drive to the ground and we’ve got to make sure in the passing game we get a rush on him and keep him corralled.”
Overstreet said he thought the team played “tremendously well” in its opener against Coyle. Particularly he had high praise for senior nose guard Rafael Torres, who is undersized for his position, but makes up for it by having a great nose for the football.
“He’s one of those guys where you could put him at safety, corner, linebacker … he’s just such a rotational guy and we stuck him at nose,” Overstreet said. “The way that he flowed with the ball and went down the line of scrimmage … I was highly impressed with him.”
He also credited the offensive linemen — Erik Allatore, Sean Rich and Cody Moody — for opening up the holes that allowed Caden Humphries and Ty Parker to find space in the running game. Humphries rushed for 135 yards on just five carries (27 yards per carry), scoring four touchdowns to go along with four interceptions.
The Mustangs are an experienced team that are hoping for another deep playoff run this season.
Overstreet said jitters are to be expected going into a game that’s as big as the one they’ll be playing Friday night, but that he’s confident the team’s experience has prepared them for games like this.
“We’re going to be a focused team,” he said. “We’ve made road trips before, we’re a pretty seasoned team, we only lost four kids from last year. Most of the kids we brought back are kids that started, they know what long trips are, they know what’s in front of them and they know how to get their minds right.”
The game will be one of Skordle’s games of the week, and can be livestreamed on skordle.com. The game will also be broadcast on 107.1 KNID.
Chisholm (0-2) vs. Kingfisher (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m. — The Yellowjackets have won seven straight against the Longhorns, but the two teams hadn’t played for 35 years before last season’s 45-8 decision.
Kingfisher is eager to get back into the win column after dropping a game to Weatherford last week, 28-19 on the road. The Yellowjackets trailed by two points in the second half, before giving up a touchdown that put the game out of reach.
The loss comes after a 46-8 win over Alva in the season opener. Chisholm enters its first home game of the season on the heels of back-to-back road losses to Perkins-Tryon (49-0) and Fairview (43-0).
Alva (0-1) vs. Fairview (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m. — Alva had its game against Thomas canceled last week due to COVID-19, and will be looking to get the remove the bad taste of the 46-8 loss to Kingfisher in Week Zero.
Alva has won 13 straight in the series, a streak that stretches back to 2002. The two teams have played every season since 2016 and Friday will be the 34th meeting between the two schools. Alva holds a 20-13 lead in the all-time series.
Fairview is coming off two dominant wins over Hobart (48-15) and Chisholm (43-0). Blake Perez scored a pair of touchdowns against Chisholm and quarterback Jax Bernard had another through the air.
