The Wildcats were nearly sidelined this week after Medford canceled their game on Friday, Sept. 3 due to a rise in the Cardinals COVID-19 numbers.
Covington-Douglas found a last-minute replacement in Seiling, who canceled last week’s game against Pioneer after eight players came down with a sickness that was unrelated to COVID-19 according to school officials.
The game will be played in Covington at 7 p.m.
Seiling went 4-7 last season, with a 30-18 upset playoff win over Pond Creek-Hunter, but was forced to forfeit its second round game against Laverne due to its own COVID-19 numbers.
“It is strange,” Covington-Douglas head coach Brian Smith said about the change in schedule. “We haven’t played Seiling since about 2012-13 when we were in the same district as them, so we picked them up on Friday after watching film on them like we normally do. We don’t know much about them other than a scrimmage film we have on them.”
“We just have to adapt, due to COVID you just have to make things happen. I wanted a game more than I wanted to not play.”
Coming off a 46-18 loss to Timberlake in the season opener, Smith said the game gives the Wildcats a chance to put Thursday’s loss behind them and focus on what’s in front of them.
The Tigers scored 22 unanswered points to start the game, before Covington-Douglas started to find its own rhythm with freshman Ford Smith at quarterback. Smith found his brother, Parker Smith on a 47-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to score the Wildcats’ first touchdown of the season.
Ford was 10-of-16 for 119 yards and two touchdowns after coming off the bench late in the first quarter behind Parker. The senior still found ways to become involved with the offense after being replaced at quarterback, catching three passes for 80 yards and rushing for 70 yards on 12 carries.
Covington-Douglas head coach Brian Smith (Ford and Parker’s father) said before the game that he went with Parker as the starter because he was worried about starting a freshman in the opener against a talented team like Timberlake.
Brian said Ford’s performance proved he’s ready to lead the offense.
“He did a good job, I think he answered some of the questions that I had for him,” Brian said. “It allows Parker to move back to his natural position in the slot and in space or in the backfield. I think we answered the questions that we need and we kind of get back to the style of football and the style of offense I want to run.”
The Wildcats were without several key players against Timberlake including the team’s most experience receiver, Christian Tarango, and sophomore offensive-defensive lineman Austin Kegin. Tarango’s status for Friday’s game is still unclear according to Brian, while Kegin is expecting to play.
“I think our guys responded, we’ve had a good week of practice,” Brian said. “We’ve worked hard, we got after it today and I think they want to get better and win ballgames. I don’t think there’s anything to be ashamed of in losing to Timberlake, there’s gonna be a lot of teams that are getting blown out by Timberlake this year.”
Ringwood opens season with tough road test
The Red Devils are hoping to build on 5-6 season in 2020, that saw them bounce back from an 0-3 start to finish second in District B-2.
They’ll have the difficult task of opening the season against a Timberlake squad that went undefeated before falling in the Class C title game. The Tigers reload a bunch of talent on both sides of the ball including star running back J.J. Pippin and senior quarterback Ethan Jenlink.
Pippin rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries last week against Covington-Douglas. The Tigers put up 444 yards of total offense including 297 yards rushing.
Ringwood has experience at the quarterback position in junior Jaxon Meyer, who threw for 1,395 yards and 17 touchdowns last season to go along with 386 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. The Red Devils were a smash-mouth football team in 2020, and there’s no reason to think this season will be any different with the return of 250-pound fullback Cody Conaway.
Timberlake hosts Ringwood at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. It’ll be the 47th meeting of the series since 1970, including the games that were played between Helena-Goltry and Ringwood. Timberlake is 34-12 all-time in the series.
