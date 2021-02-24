YALE — Garber’s boys survived a 32-point effort from Covington-Douglas’ Gloire Houmba to outlast the Wildcats, 58-51 in the Class A Area I A-B winners bracket finals Saturday.
The Wolverines, down 38-36 after three quarters, were able to pull away in the final minutes, but left with plenty of respect for their Skeltur Conference rivals.
“It was a war out there,’’ said Garber coach Will Jones. “Both teams fought hard. Houmba hit some big shots over and over. The guys hung in there and found a way to win.’’
T.J. Bennett led Garber with 23 points. He had 32 in the regional opener.
“He is the most clutch player that I have ever coached,’’ Jones said.
The Wolverines will play Regent Prep at 8 p.m. Friday in the area finals at Cleveland.
The Wildcats will play Riverfield Day School at 3 p.m. Thursday in the losers bracket.
GARBER 58,
QUAPAW 40 (G)
YALE — Alyssa Johnson and Kathryn Plunkett both scored 13 points and Leila Washington added 12 as Garber’s girls dominated Quapaw, 58-40 to win the Class A Area I Region A-B championship. It was the 13th straight win for the Lady Wolverines, now 20-2.
Garber raced out to a 19-8 first quarter lead and didn’t look back. The Lady Wolverines will play Vanoss at 6 p.m. Friday for the area championship at Cleveland and a berth in the state tournament.
“We played well,” said Garber coach Jamie Davis. “Our defense was really good tonight.”
LOMEGA 46,
WEBBERS FALLS 32 (G)
AGRA — Darci Roberts (15) and Abby Swart (14) combined for 29 points as No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Lomega beat Webbers Falls, 46-32 in the Class B Area II Region A-B finals Tuesday.
Webbers Falls was able to say close most of the game, but the Lady Raiders were able to score when needed.
Lomega will play Pittsburg for the area title at 6 p.m. Friday at Stroud.
PIONEER 65,
WOODLAND 52 (B)
OKARCHE — Ayden Iverson (26) and Cal Dennett (24) had career highs as Pioneer’s boys beat Woodland, 65-52 in the Class A Area Region C-D consolation finals Tuesday.
The Mustangs, 14-10, advance to the Area I Tournament at the Stride Bank Center in Enid. They will face Seiling at 3 p.m. Thursday. Pioneer is in the area for the first time since 2015.
“That’s pretty good,” said Pioneer coach Mike Deckman about Iverson and Dennett. “They took away Colby (leading scorer Vestal) and the other boys stepped up.”
Pioneer had quarter leads of 14-10, 33-23 and 46-42 before finishing with a 19-10 fourth quarter spurt.
“I don’t care about (what) anyone says, getting to area is special ... not as special as state ... but still special,’’ he said. “It always helps to play at a facility you are familiar with (Pioneer has played at the Stride Center four times).”
DRUMMOND 36,
BALKO 25 (G)
LEEDEY — Drummond’s girls used a 14-0 blitz to open the game to defeat Balko, 36-25 at the Class B Area I Region A-B consolation finals.
Kirya Mack had 17 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, who reached the area tournament for the first time since 1989.
“It makes it a lot easier when you jump on somebody like that,” said Drummond coach Devon Schafer. “We played very good defense. Balko shoots a lot of threes and they made only three. That made a lot of difference.”
Drummond, 18-4, will play Arnett at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Area I quarterfinals at Woodward.
OKEENE 29,
ERICK 20 (G)
ARNETT — Okeene’s girls held Erick to two points in the second half in defeating the Bearcats, 29-20 in the Class B Area I Region C-D consolation finals.
Madison Schmidt led the Whippets with 14 points.
Okeene trailed 18-15 at halftime, but outscored Erick 5-0 in the third and 9-2 in the fourth to raise its record to 16-5.
“The defense was good stuff,” said Okeene coach Patrick Penner.
Okeene will face Beaver at 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodward at Area.
