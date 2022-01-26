Enid News & Eagle
Five area players were selected to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All Star football team, which included a pair of Watonga playmakers in Joe Jackson and Deondre Dunn.
Jackson helped lead the Eagles’ offense to 33 points per game and a 6-4 senior season at quarterback. At 5-9, 210 pounds, Jackson has shown the ability to make plays while moving out of the pocket which led to some electric plays for Watonga this season.
Dunn, a 6-1, 170- pound wideout, was used in a variety of ways by the Eagles this season and played snaps as both an inside and outside receiver. His versatility allowed him to attack defenses on short routes in the middle of the field or by finding space behind opposing safeties.
Under first-year head coach head coach Skylar Watson, the Eagles improved from 2-7 in 2020 to 6-4 in 2021.
Slade Snodgrass (Kingfisher)
Kingfisher’s Slade Snodgrass was a dynamic offensive threat this season, both as a runner and a receiver.
Snodgrass was selected to the Class 3A West team as a receiver, but the senior proved he can be just as effective taking a handoff or lining up in the wildcat.
In the Yellowjackets’ game against Heritage Hall, Snodgrass took a direct snap and showed off his speed, tip-toeing down the sidelines 40 yards for a score.
Sawyer Hutchison (Fairview)
Fairview was represented on the Class A West team by Sawyer Hutchison. The 6-0, 250-pound senior played all four seasons on the Yellowjackets’ offensive line and three seasons on the defensive line.
The Yellowjackets went undefeated for the first 11 games of the season, allowing 13.9 points per game during that run.
Hutchison was also a key contributor on the Yellowjackets offensive line during their run 2018 playoff run.
Logan Nusser (Alva)
Logan Nusser of Alva was named to the Class 2A West team as an offensive lineman. Nusser was an important piece in veteran offensive line for the Goldbugs this season, that featured five seniors. At 5-11, 205 pounds, Nusser made up for his lack of size with speed and aggressiveness.
