The Oklahoma Coaches Association will host eight All-State events this weekend across Oklahoma and 13 local athletes will be competing.
Events began on Monday with the All-State golf tournament at Cherokee HIlls Golf Club in Catoosa and concludes with the All-State football game on Friday at Oklahoma Baptist University.
Golf
Kingfisher’s Maddi Kamas won an individual Class 4A state championship in 2021 after going four-under through 36 holes at Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing. Kamas dominated the field at the state tournament, finishing 20 strokes ahead of the next lowest score.
The score helped Kingfisher finish as the state-runner up. It was Kamas’s seventh win during her senior season, finishing with a 69.45 stroke average during the season.
Volleyball
The All-State volleyball game will be held at Bixby High School on Tuesday. OBA’s Faith Beagley, an all-stater in multiple sports, will represent the Small West. Beagley helped lead OBA to a regional championship in 2020 and made it all the way to the final four team’s in the state tournament.
Wrestling
Enid’s Johnny Villa was named to the All-State Large West team for the second time in his career. A four-year starter for the Plainsemn, Villa was a match away from being named to the team three seasons in a row, but came up short during his junior year.
Villa battled through a shoulder injury for most of the 2021 season and did so while moving up to the 180-pound weight class from 170. Villa signed his national letter of intent to play running back at Southwestern Oklahoma State.
The All-State wrestling meet will be on Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at Bixby High School.
Girl’s Basketball
Lomega will be represented by the duo of Ady Wilson and Emma Duffy after a 27-0 season brought the Cowgirls their second straight Class B state title. The pair of seniors went 111-8 during their four seasons.
Wilson scored 15 points per game for the Cowgirls last season. Duffy finished with 14 points per game.
The game will be played at Jenks High School with the Small West playing the Small East at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
Boy’s Basketball
Garber’s T.J. Bennett was named to the Small West basketball team after leading the Wolverines to a runner-up finish during his senior season. Bennett scored 21.8 points per game last season and will represent the Small West team.
Kingfisher had two players selected from their 2021 state title run. Bijan Cortes — a University of Oklahoma commit — and Matthew Stone — a North Texas commit — capped off a 25-1 season with a win over Heritage Hall.
Heritage Hall’s Trey Alexander was named to the Large West team after scoring 16 points in the title game. Cortes averaged 22.1 points per game for the Yellowjackets and Stone averaged 15.6.
The Small West will play the Small East at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at Jenks High School. The Large teams will follow them at around 8:30.
Football
Kingfisher will also have two players playing in the All-State football on Friday. Cade Stephenson joins the West team as an “athlete” for the West team defense. Meanwhile wide receiver Jarrett Birdwell will be taking snaps on of the offensive side of the ball.
Woodward offensive lineman Kenyon Lanham, Laverne tight end Rustin Dome and Waynoka defensive back Casen Olsen will play alongside Birdwell for the West.
The game kicks off on Friday, July 30 at Crain Family Stadium.
