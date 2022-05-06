Timberlake’s boys won the Class A 3,200 relay to highlight Northwest Oklahoma’s day at the first day of the state track meets at Western Heights Friday.
Payton Glenn, Jack McCoy, Chase Pierce and Pete Gwin covered the distance in 8:34.24. Pond Creek-Hunter (Josh Foster, Ashton Banks, Gabe Jones and Harrison Stapleton) were fourth in 8:40.61 while Covington-Douglas (Christian Tarango, Drake Daugherty, Ford Smith and Parker Smith) were fifth in 8:44.71.
Cherokee’s Kynlee Kolb won the Class A girls shot put with a throw of 36-7 1/4. Katelyn Penner of Okeene was fourth (34-0 ½) and Pond Creek-Hunter’s Reagan McReynolds was sixth (32-5 ¾).
Alva’s Brooke Perez took the Class 3A girls long jump with a 15-0 ¼. Chisholm’s Alice Watkins (16-0) was fifth.
Other area Class A girls placers were:
Pole Vault — 3. Kinlie Judd, Timberlake, 8-6; 4. Kate Janzen, OBA, 8-0; 6. Madelyn McReynolds, DCLA, 7-6
3,200 — 5. Jael Lowery, DCLA, 12:59.60
3,200 Relay — 5. Cherokee (Carson Schanbacher, Maya Grant, Naoli Heim, Raylan Weve), 10:55.18
Class A boys
800 Relay — 3. Cherokee (Lathan Golden, Zack Heller, Nicky Lambert, Kai Henry), 1:34.44
High Jump — 5. Bennett O’Neill, OBA, 5-10
Pole Vault — 4. Jaden Adkisson, Timberlake, 10-0
Shot Put — 4. Derrek Daugherty, Cov-Douglas, 42-7; 5. Gauge Simpson, Drummond, 41-7 ½.
3,200 — 2. Payton Glenn, Timberlake, 10:38.56; 6. Jack McCoy, Timberlake, 10:56.30
Class 3A Girls
Discus — 5. Jessi McDowell, Chisholm, 104-9
3,200 Relay — 4. Chisholm (Emma Smith, Lauren Nelson, Josslyn McDaniel, Addison Pecha), 10:29.87
800 Relay — 3. Chisholm (Paden Pasby, Jayden Streck, Macie Andrews, Jimena Castillo), 1:46.07
Class 3A Boys
3,200 Relay — 6. Chisholm (Abe Redd, Ethan Carpenter, Owen Clark, Kellen Epps), 8:32.66.
